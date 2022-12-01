From left: Jake Logan, UTEP VP of institutional advancement; Heather Wilson, UTEP president; Woody and Gayle Hunt; James Milliken, UT System chancellor; and James Payne, dean of the Woody L. Hunt College of Business.
Within view of UTEP’s largest venue, the Woody and Gayle Hunt Family Foundation announced a $25 million gift to the university Thursday morning.
The gift is the largest in the university’s history, and university leaders said the donation will transform the College of Business Administration, which is now named the Woody L. Hunt College of Business.
The donation was announced at the Larry K. Durham Sports Center, overlooking the Sun Bowl. It will fund new fellowships and help attract top-tier faculty, the university said. The business school will focus on teaching and research in United States-Mexico trade.
“Mexico is America’s second largest trading partner, and 20% of U.S. trade with Mexico flows through El Paso,” said UTEP President Heather Wilson, in a news release. “This generous gift from the Hunt family will make the Woody L. Hunt College of Business the place to go to study and research trade and business between our countries.”
Hunt, an El Paso philanthropist and businessman, is the senior chairman of Hunt Companies. He attended the University of Texas at El Paso before going on to graduate from UT Austin. He met Gayle, his wife, at UTEP. Hunt’s parents also attended UTEP when it was the Texas College of Mines and graduated from the college of business.
University officials said the donation is more than twice the size of its previous largest donation.
“We are so thankful to the Hunt family for this gift that will create new opportunities for our business students to benefit from UTEP’s unique location, which places us at the heart of U.S.-Mexico trade,” said James Payne, dean of the Woody L. Hunt College of Business, in a news release.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.