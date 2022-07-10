UTEP receives $1.7 million gift to support Latino students
Photo provided by UTEP Communications

UTEP President Heather Wilson announces a $1.7 million gift from the Hector and Gloria López Foundation that will support 15 UTEP students who will be known as López Scholars. It was the first gift ever made by the foundation, which was founded in Texas in 2021 to support post-secondary education for Latino students. The grant will be administered by the University of Texas Foundation. At the announcement Tuesday, university officials said López Scholars will receive support for tuition and fees and other services, including mentoring, tutoring and paid internships for up to five years. ‘UTEP stands out as an education leader in Texas,’ said Sergio Rodríguez, nephew of Hector and Gloria López, and president and CEO of the foundation that bears their name. ‘We selected UTEP because of its track record as a leading research university serving Latino students.’

