Editor’s note: UTEP President Heather Wilson, who was the secretary of the U.S. Air Force from May 2017 to May 2019, joined former intelligence officials Tuesday to testify on national security before the U.S. House Intelligence Committee in Washington. The following is an excerpt of Wilson’s prepared remarks.
Let me linger for a moment on space, which includes important capabilities under the jurisdiction of this committee.
America is the best in the world at space and our adversaries know it. They are seeking to develop the capabilities to deny us the use of space in crisis or in war.
Most Americans don’t know what the military and intelligence community do in space. There are no X-Wing Starfighters and, while quite a few military officers have been loaned to NASA, the military and intelligence community doesn’t have manned space missions.
In short, our interests in space revolve around the existence of satellites. They give us capabilities that, decades ago, were considered extraordinary if not impossible. Today, average Americans access many of those capabilities through apps on our phones and we take them for granted. But our dominance in space is more fragile than we like to think.
The American military operates between 80 and 90 satellites with another 40 or so operated by the National Reconnaissance Office, which comes under the oversight of this committee. Over 30 of the satellites are GPS – the Global Positioning System – that enable navigation and timing. The blue dot on your phone doesn’t come from your cell phone company: it’s provided by about forty young Americans who operate our GPS satellites from a military base outside of Colorado Springs, Colorado. Those satellites also provide the exact time for every ATM machine in America as well as the New York Stock Exchange.
About $1 billion in commerce every day depends on GPS, from farmers precisely applying pesticides with GPS-guided tractors, to users of Uber, Lyft and Yelp.
Communications is an important satellite mission. The president and military commanders need to be able to command and control military forces at all times – in peace, crisis and war. That’s done in a lot of ways, but satellite communication is one significant way.
We have satellites with infrared sensors that stare at the earth watching for nuclear detonations or missile launches and immediately send information to the national command center in the Pentagon and Strategic Command in Omaha. A screen on the wall shows where the launch came from and, based on the information from the satellite, computers calculate the trajectory and likely impact area of the missile so that, if needed, we can defend the country.
The military has operated weather satellites since 1962 and the information from them was declassified and made available to the public in 1972. We’re used to seeing it on the evening news and in the palms of our hands on our smartphone weather apps.
We have satellites that watch other objects in space without being blocked by clouds or the distortion of the atmosphere and, of course, we have intelligence satellites that watch the earth. The National Reconnaissance Office, or NRO, was a classified program jointly run by the CIA and the Air Force until 1992 when its existence was acknowledged.
Space: A warfighting domain
Unlike military equipment built robustly for the sea, ground, or air, satellites are very fragile things. They move in predictable orbits or use precious fuel to adjust their orbits and there isn’t anything to hide behind.
Moreover, adversaries do not have to permanently disable or destroy a satellite to deny us the use of it. Lasers can temporarily or permanently blind imagery satellites. Cyber capabilities can target space systems and their ground infrastructure. And it’s actually not hard to jam the signal from a GPS satellite. It’s really just a weak radio signal. If you are trying to listen to a soft voice in a noisy restaurant, it can be hard to hear the voice. Jamming GPS is kind of like cranking the volume to overwhelm that quiet voice.
Our adversaries have watched what we have done with our space capability. It is a strength, but it is vulnerable. We built glass houses in space before the invention of stones.
Beijing, Moscow, Tehran and Pyongyang
China has a rapidly growing space program and is second only to the U.S. in the number of satellites it operates. Beijing’s goal is to build itself into “a space power in all respects.” In 2007, China demonstrated its ability to launch a missile and destroy one of its own dead weather satellites – creating several thousand pieces of space debris. Today, they operate lasers, jammers and a satellite in geostationary orbit with a robotic arm. Geostationary orbit is high orbit about 22,000 miles out in space where satellites match the earth’s rotation. The only reason to have a satellite with a robotic arm there would be to reach out and touch another satellite – likely ours. And satellites don’t like to be grabbed, nudged or shaken.
While Russian space technology has fallen behind the west and their military has declined in many respects, Moscow still has one of the most capable space programs in the world. While they champion developing a treaty to prevent the weaponization of space, they continue to develop a range of counter-space weapons. Russia has anti-satellite lasers and jammers and, in the last few years, has conducted two anti-satellite missile launches, including an “inspector” satellite to shadow U.S. satellites. That same “inspector” fired a projectile. They can also destroy U.S. satellites in low earth orbit with ground-based missiles.
North Korea has conducted space launches and has jammers targeting the U.S. GPS system and satellite communications, as does Iran.
Space: A dynamic theatre
This committee must steward the overhead architecture for national intelligence collection in a contested domain. That means thinking through, strategically, what is required to protect the capability we get from satellites.
As H.L. Menken wrote, “For every complex problem, there is an answer that is clear, simple, and wrong.”
There are some people (and some companies that sell satellites and launches) who argue that we just need to rely on large numbers of low-cost commercial satellites at low earth orbit and just replace them if they get damaged. We should use proliferation of low-cost satellites as one dimension of a strategy, but only for those missions that don’t have to survive during crisis or war. It can take about three minutes from launch of a missile to destruction of an unprotected commercial satellite in low earth orbit. If you need it in the next four minutes, or the next hour, or tomorrow, it could be gone.
A multi-dimensional strategy tailored to each element of space missions is more likely to be successful. We should develop the capability to protect and defend our satellites – the functional equivalent of chaff, flairs and maneuver. Jam-resistant GPS and technical protection should be priorities. We need to be able to confuse and deceive an adversary and create doubt about the outcome of any engagement, which might cause them to choose to de-escalate in a crisis. We need to understand the capabilities of the attacker and develop the capacity to intervene and stop the attack.
This committee must steward the nation’s ability to look at large areas of the world, frequently and with enough clarity to support difficult decisions of warfighters in tough situations and national leaders in times of crisis.
Sometimes you need to “see” through the clouds.
Sometimes you know exactly where to look and a camera that is already zoomed in is just fine. Sometimes you don’t know exactly where to look and you need to watch a wide area before zooming in.
Sometimes a fuzzy picture is good enough, and sometimes it isn’t.
Finally, if deterrence is to extend to space, we must develop a credible declaratory policy that makes clear what we would do if a nation-state interferes with our vital space capabilities – including our intelligence capabilities.
To be clear, we should not limit our potential responses to the space domain alone. Indeed, a key element of successful strategy against a sophisticated adversary will be operating across all domains at times and places of our choosing.
The integration of training, operations and planning between the Space Force and the elements of the Intelligence Committee that operate in space improved significantly over the past decade.
One of the most important functions of this committee will be to steward the entire architecture for overhead technical intelligence collection in all phases of crisis conflict when the tendency for the bureaucracy is to request funds to modernize individual programs. Now, more than ever, systems thinking in support of well-developed strategy by this committee will serve the nation well.
