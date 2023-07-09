The University of Texas at El Paso has been placed on warning status by its accreditor, something university officials attribute to “minor issues” and expect to be resolved.
The university, which was founded in 1913 and has more than 22,000 students, remains accredited by the Southern Association of Colleges and Schools Commission on Colleges.
But according to a disclosure statement issued June 23 by the commission, UTEP has failed to demonstrate compliance with core requirements of the accreditor, including full-time faculty, program length, qualified administrative/academic officers and program coordination.
UTEP was given the warning after a review of a referral report, according to the SACS disclosure statement.
In a statement provided El Paso Inc., the university said the issues raised by SACS were clerical.
“We are working closely with our accreditor to address the minor issues and expect them to be resolved in a timely fashion with the submission of additional documentation in September, as requested,” the statement reads. “The educational quality at UTEP has never been stronger. UTEP has outstanding faculty that continue to develop and deliver strong curriculum."
“We’re graduating record numbers of students, our alumni are in high demand by employers across the globe, and the scope of our research has never been greater.”
In a June 29 letter sent by the SACSCOC to UTEP President Heather Wilson, the accreditor states UTEP provided minimal data regarding full- and part-time faculty numbers, credit hours and number of students.
The letter highlights the SACSCOC’s issues related to safeguards regarding UTEP’s calculation of program hours, an updated job description for the dean of the College of Health Sciences, the right number of faculty to fulfill educational program responsibilities and inadequate information related to program coordination.
The SACSCOC asked UTEP to submit a monitoring report by Sept. 8.
“I think the main thing is that the university is confident that we will be able to address all the concerns of the SACSCOC by providing the accurate information,” said Lucas Roebuck, UTEP’s vice president for marketing and communications. “We have no reason to expect anything different that would require us to hire more, or change programs. We’re very confident that, based on the action letter, we will be able to provide the information.”
The warning applies to the entire institution, including branch campuses, off-campus sites and distance learning programs, according to the SACSCOC disclosure statement. The maximum UTEP can be on warning is two years.
“Warning imposed by the SACSCOC Board of Trustees follows a determination of significant non-compliance with the Core Requirements or Standards of the Principles of Accreditation, the accreditation standards of SACSCOC; failure to make timely and significant progress toward correcting the deficiencies that led to the findings of non-compliance; or failure to comply with SACSCOC policies and procedures,” the disclosure statement reads.
UTEP was first granted accreditation with the SACSCOC in 1936. Reaffirmation of accreditation happens every 10 years.
In December, the organization’s board of trustees will meet to consider the report and UTEP’s accreditation status.
The disclosure statement states the SACSCOC can remove the warning from UTEP’s accreditation status with no additional report; remove the warning and request a fifth-year follow-up report; continue accreditation and warning but request a monitoring report with or without a special committee; continue accreditation but place UTEP on probation; or remove the university for failure to comply with the principles of accreditation.
The SACSCOC issued warnings to three other Texas universities: LeTourneau University, Southwest Adventist University and the Southern Baptist Theological Seminary.
Email El Paso Inc. reporter Sara Sanchez at sesanchez@elpasoinc.com or call 915-534-4422.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.