UTEP engineers inspired by prickly pear

Navid Attarzadeh, a UTEP doctoral student, and Chintalapalle Ramana, an associate professor of mechanical engineering, draw inspiration from the prickly pear cactus on campus.

Engineers at the University of Texas at El Paso have proposed a method for creating hydrogen fuel more cheaply and efficiently, and their inspiration came from the prickly pear cactus. 

0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.