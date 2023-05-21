UTEP engineers inspired by prickly pear

Engineers at the University of Texas at El Paso have proposed a method for creating hydrogen fuel more cheaply and efficiently, and their inspiration came from the prickly pear cactus.
The team, comprised of four engineers, has designed a 3D nickel-based catalyst in the shape of a prickly pear to create clean energy and reduce the use of fossil fuels.
“This is nature-inspired design in the laboratory,” said Ramana Chintalapalle, a mechanical engineering professor at the University of Texas at El Paso. “You have this plant with an extensive surface that can absorb moisture and survive in extreme environments. We thought, ‘How can we incorporate this into our research?’”
Hydrogen only emits water when burned and has long been touted as a potential green energy source. Among the barriers to its widespread adoption as a major fuel source is the cost.
While about 90% of the hydrogen produced today is made using fossil fuels, there is the possibility of creating green hydrogen, thanks to electrolysis.
Electrolysis is the process of splitting water with electricity and an electrocatalyst — a material that speeds up any chemical reaction.
The process is inefficient and has not been perfected. Current techniques to split water rely heavily on platinum as a catalyst, which has its drawbacks.
“Platinum is the dominant material used to help split water, but it is expensive — more expensive than gold — and it’s just not feasible to use it on a large scale because of its price,” Chintalapalle said. “We need a catalyst that’s more economically viable so every country can reasonably adopt hydrogen.”
Inspired by cacti
Every day, Navid Attarzadeh, a doctoral student studying environmental science and engineering, walked by prickly pear cacti on his way to the lab at UTEP’s Center for Advanced Material Research.
The team of engineers at UTEP, including Chintalapalle and Attarzadeh, had been exploring nickel as a catalytic replacement for platinum. Nickle is abundant on Earth and 1,000 times cheaper than platinum, but it is not as quick and effective at breaking down water into hydrogen.
Then a hydrogen-fueled light bulb turned on for Attarzadeh.
“The beauty of this cactus is that it has the prickly pear fruit, which helps the plant absorb moisture, growing out of a broad circle of leaves,” Attarzadehs said. “In our study, we saw similarities with what we are producing, which is a large surface area with secondary layers, which are catalysts, coming out of it.”
The larger surface area could accommodate more electrochemical reactions — creating more hydrogen than nickel typically can.
From there, the team designed a nano-scale structure — which is invisible to the human eye — and put it to the test.
“The catalyst’s ability to split water repeatedly had good results,” Chintalapalle said.
The research project was supported by a $4 million, six-year grant from the National Science Foundation.
Chintalapalle said they are in the fourth year of the project.
“We were successful on a lab scale, now we can move forward on a larger scale and see how we can improve the efficiency of the process,” he said. “Hydrogen gas can transform energy technology for our country — without generating greenhouse gas emissions.”
