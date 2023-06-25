After four years at UTEP, the dean of the business school is headed for the Sooner State.
James Payne will lead the Spears School of Business at Oklahoma State University. Payne said he’s still finalizing his last day at UTEP but that it would likely be in late July to August.
Payne arrived at UTEP in May 2019 and was the dean of the college when it received the historic $25 million donation from Woody and Gayle Hunt.
The Woody L. Hunt College of Business will now search for a new dean. The interim dean will be named in the coming weeks, a UTEP spokesperson said.
John Wiebe, UTEP provost and vice president for academic affairs, said in a statement that Payne had helped the business school make progress. Wiebe said he’d be meeting with leaders at the business school to create a transition plan.
“We will undertake a national search for a dean who can build on the progress that has been made, leading academic programs that serve vital community needs, preparing students for the globally competitive job market, and developing UTEP’s international reputation in the study of U.S.-Mexico trade and commerce,” Wiebe said.
Payne said the opportunity for the OSU position came after he was approached by a search firm. He said he’s been meeting with staff of the Spears School as he transitions to Oklahoma.
Payne said he’s proud of the work done at the Hunt College of Business, including accounting programs, curriculum restructures and the upcoming launch of an online MBA program.
He said the business community was also welcoming, including within the work at the business school. Payne said the curriculum changes, program strengthening and research support he made during his time at UTEP aligned with the business community.
“They really tried to help address the workforce needs of the region,” Payne said.
He said the college also grew its endowment during his time at UTEP, from a market value of $35 million in 2019 to nearly $70 million today.
“The Hunt gift gives us a large component of that. We’ve increased a number of substantial gifts from a number of donors, which has helped us build that endowment moving forward,” Payne said. “I think the next dean will have a number of great opportunities to further the cultivation of donors as well.”
He said the $25 million Hunt gift in December, the largest donation in UTEP’s history, put the business school on the map.
“The gift created a signal that we’re really trying to work with the business community,” Payne said. “I think that was in part the impetus behind the gift, but also we wanted to refocus ourselves on the region in terms of U.S.-Mexico trade and commerce, the relationship there.”
Payne said the next business school dean will have a solid foundation and good opportunities.
“There’s great staff. It’s an efficient college, with a lot of transparency in terms of decision-making and the budget process, and it is on solid financial footing,” Payne said.
Payne came to El Paso from Benedictine University near Chicago, and is originally from Kentucky. He said El Paso has been welcoming to him and his wife.
Who knows, I might end up retiring here someday, I told someone that the other day,” Payne said.
Email El Paso Inc. reporter Sara Sanchez at sesanchez@elpasoinc.com or call 915-534-4422.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.