A shuttered Eastside hospital has new ownership and a new plan to offer surgical services.
University Medical Center of El Paso will purchase the former Legent Hospital with $55 million in revenue bonds approved by county commissioners last week. The facility will become UMC Surgical Hospital, offering inpatient and outpatient surgical services for elective procedures.
The 74,000-square-foot facility will have 40 inpatient beds, six operating room suites, two gastrointestinal suites, one cath lab, an imaging department and a lab. Twenty of the inpatient beds will be for telemetry care patients.
“It’s really one stop for the patient prior to having any kind of elective care,” said Christopher Chacon, CEO of the UMC Surgical Hospital.
Chacon previously worked as Legent’s CEO.
The facility will also have an emergency department that will run outside surgical hospital hours, Chacon said.
“It’s something you see in larger footprints,” Chacon said. “It won’t shut down when elective care shuts down.”
Chacon said the surgical hospital can bring over physicians from UMC and Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center El Paso in South Central El Paso.
It will not have a Level 1 trauma designation as UMC does, and Chacon said that it will help keep periods of time for surgeons intact for elective procedures.
“If the surgeon has surgical block time at a facility that has any kind of emergent trauma level designation, they run the risk of having that surgical block time interfered with,” Chacon said.
UMC, he said, conducted an in-depth due diligence process during the acquisition.
“Legal was involved in every step of the way. They were aware of what they were purchasing,” Chacon said.
He said he finished the deal on the UMC side after getting hired by the county’s hospital system.
A priority for Chacon and UMC CEO Jacob Cintron was making sure the employees from the former Legent hospital had a “landing place” and opportunities to work within the UMC system.
“It was a surgically focused facility and it will remain a surgically focused facility, including inpatient and outpatient elective care,” Chacon said.
Legent closed its doors in January of this year. UMC is eyeing Sept. 1 as the possible opening date for the new surgical hospital.
The hospital will focus on surgical services, cardiac and GI care. Chacon said there will be about 150 employees, depending on the volume of procedures.
“We can easily expand and contract service lines, and can turn something on as long as we have the assets,” he said.
UMC has an outpatient surgical center on El Paso’s Westside, and the new Eastside surgical hospital will be unique among the county hospital’s services.
The $55 million in revenue bonds includes the facility purchase price of $44 million; $2.5 million in equipment leases; and $8.5 million in facility updates, asset maintenance, IT work and equipment replacement.
Email El Paso Inc. reporter Sara Sanchez at sesanchez@elpasoinc.com or call 915-534-4422.
