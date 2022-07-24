As the El Paso County Hospital District proposes to issue $345 million in non-voter approved bonds, executives with University Medical Center and El Paso Children’s Hospital sat down with El Paso Inc. last week to answer questions about their plans.
Executives at the meeting included UMC chief executive Jacob Cintron, El Paso Children’s CEO Cindy Stout and Michael Nuñez, UMC’s chief financial officer.
Included in the discussion were questions about the process of identifying projects, the proposed $78.9 million comprehensive cancer center, El Paso Children’s Hospital’s expansion plans and more.
In the coming weeks, El Paso County commissioners will vote on whether to authorize the hospital district to issue up to $400 million in certificates of obligation. They would add about $110 a year in taxes on a $200,000 home.
The conversation has been edited for length and clarity.
Q: The bond would expand El Paso Children’s, as well as build a comprehensive cancer center and neighborhood health clinic in Central. What numbers have you crunched? Is there the demand to support their operations and maintenance going forward?
Jacob Cintron, CEO, University Medical Center of El Paso: When we did the assessment, we had a consultant come together and do the financial analysis for each of the projects. Collectively, they were reviewed by our finance team.
They estimate that they will be in the positive about $9 million a year. There should be no returning to the community and saying, “We need more money to fund the operations.”
El Paso Children’s went through bankruptcy; this is before I joined UMC. Today, they’re financially strong, and they’re making their payments.
Q: When did El Paso Children’s start making rent payments to UMC for the space they occupy in the tower?
Cindy Stout, CEO, El Paso Children’s Hospital: Since I’ve been there. By the end of September, I’ll have been at the hospital five years. I think the first year we made up some ground, and the next year is when we started moving towards the positive. We’ve paid off our Texas Tech obligations. We’ve been paying the UMC obligation, and so we’re on track with all those payments.
Q: The bankruptcy settlement in 2015 included El Paso Children’s paying back $48 million owed to UMC and taxpayers over some number of years. Where does that stand?
Michael Nuñez, chief financial officer, UMC: That’s what we call the large debt, which was $48 million. That remains to be paid. That is scheduled to start paying sometime in 2024.
Right now, what El Paso Children’s is paying is some of the other debt that was incurred during the bankruptcy. That debt is now starting to come down. When that debt gets paid off in 2024, then the payments on the large debt start.
Q: Given its history, the bankruptcy and debt owed UMC, is El Paso Children’s now in the financial position to support expansion?
Stout: We have a payment plan and have been making our payments to UMC every month. In fact, in good faith, we’ve been even making payments before they’re due. The hospital is doing extremely well, and we’re continuing to grow.
When I first went over there, there were a lot of things we needed to do. We had to renegotiate contracts. We had to go in and take a deep dive and reset operations to make sure that we were as efficient as possible, and we continue to do those things.
This year, we know we’re going to come out in the positive again. Last year, we were able to reinvest about $9.2 million back into technology into the hospital.
When we look at the number of children that used to have to leave the community for care, we’ve decreased that by almost 85%.
Now I’m looking at what are the remaining things that are the hardships on the family members that they must commute for care. One of them is complex neuroscience care, and what we envision in that intermediate care unit is that we would put an epilepsy monitoring unit.
Q: One of UMC’s presentations states that the threshold to support radiation oncology is about 250 patients per year. Could you talk more about that? Do you know how many cancer patients get sent out of El Paso for radiation treatment?
Jon Law, chief strategy officer, UMC: For radiation oncology specifically? I don’t have that figure right here. But what we looked at is if you have a linear accelerator (a device used for radiation treatments), how many patients do you need to make reasonable use of it over the course of a year? What we showed is the volume we have is enough to support that.
Cintron: About 30% of the cancer care is provided by UMC.
Q: For the population that UMC treats, many who don’t have insurance or the ability to travel, what happens when they get a cancer diagnosis? Do you have any data on the outcomes?
Cintron: There’s the tumor registry, and we track how patients do afterwards. Any care we can provide, whether it be chemotherapy, surgical or other interventions, we do. We don’t have a linear accelerator to provide radiation therapy.
That means for those individuals they might have to go somewhere else to get it. If you don’t have the ability to pay or can’t travel, then our fear is that they’re just not getting that treatment.
Q: You mentioned that UMC is basically bursting at the seams. El Paso’s population has grown but not a lot as it has in other cities. What are some of the drivers of the increase in demand you’re seeing at UMC?
Cintron: I think it’s the increase in the type of services you can get there. It’s reputation. We’ve had people that have come to us and say, we normally would not have gone to UMC, but we came because you offer a service we couldn’t get in town and the results were great.
Our insured population is growing, which helps offset the costs related to the uninsured. We’ve invested a lot in different physician specialties – not only hiring our own but also through Texas Tech.
We’re a Level 1 trauma center. You’ll sometimes hear people say, well, all hospitals offer the same service. But if that were true, 47% of the transfers we get from hospitals around here wouldn’t be coming.
Law: One of the drivers also is aging. We’re seeing aging in our population, and that shift also goes back to the need for cancer care …
Cintron: … not even just cancer. If you’re over a certain age, your frequency of hospital use doubles. Since our population is getting older, we can forecast that there’s going be an increase in geriatric patients.
Law: We have a geriatrician, and we just hired a second one.
Q: Why use non-voter approved bonds? Why not just put it to the voters?
Cintron: If we put it to the voters, the delay would increase the total debt service because of the rising interest rates …
Nuñez: … by between $62 million and $65 million.
Q: You estimate the projects funded by the bond will support about 400 high-paying jobs. How many of those jobs do you anticipate to be specialists?
Cintron: When we’ve talked to Dr. Richard Lang (president of Texas Tech University Health Sciences El Paso), he’s aware of what we’re building and also committed to adding specialists to be able to support the programs. That 400 doesn’t include growth specific to Texas Tech. The 400 we’re discussing are primarily positions like nurses, radiation therapists and so forth.
Q: How are the neighborhood health centers UMC opened in Northeast and Far East El Paso performing?
Cintron: They have exceeded our projections. We did two satellite emergency departments, one in Northeast and one in East, those have greatly exceeded the projections.
Nuñez: Before, our main emergency room at UMC handled about 60,000 to 65,000 annual emergency room visits. Now, overall, were projected to be around 80,000-plus this year, with the growth coming from our satellite ER visits.
Cintron: What’s good about that is that these are people might have chosen our emergency department at UMC and exacerbate that wait time.
Nuñez: Of the satellite emergency room visits, only about 8% right now actually turn into in-patient admissions overnight. The people that go to the satellite emergency room need just that episodic moment of care.
