The El Paso Fire Department is renovating and expanding two of its stations on the Eastside.
El Pasoans passing by fire stations 19 and 20 on McRae and Edgemere have noticed the boarded up windows and construction fencing.
“Station 19 is undergoing renovation,” said Enrique Dueñas-Aguilar, the department’s public affairs manager. “With station 20, they are expanding the bay, because our vehicles are getting bigger.”
The renovation of station 19 will cost $2.6 million. The funding is part of the $43 million public safety bond that El Pasoans approved in 2019.
Maintenance is performed on stations year-round by the fire department’s facilities oversight division, Dueñas-Aguilar said.
“Usually, renovations are done at stations one part at a time. In this case, since it’s a complete renovation, that’s why it was boarded up,” Dueñas-Aguilar said. “The maintenance staff are advising the specific project at station 19.”
The firefighters at station 19 are now working from other nearby stations.
“Pumper team 19 is currently responding from station 25, and rescue team 19 is currently responding from station 24 while the station is renovated,” Dueñas-Aguilar said.
Fire station 24 is on Lomaland Drive, and 25 is on Ivanhoe Drive. El Paso Inc. asked how the renovation of the station could impact response times, but didn’t receive an answer before the paper went to press.
The $548,936 expansion of station 20 includes a bay that will fit a new fire truck.
“(Station 20) remains fully operational in the meantime,” Dueñas-Aguilar said. “The construction is on the side.”
The renovations to station 19 are expected to be completed around July of next year. The bay for station 20 is projected to finish in February 2023.
