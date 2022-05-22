From left: Bobby Bowling IV, owner of Tropicana Properties, Randy Bowling, president of Tropicana Homes, scholarship recipient Joseph Meza and Brad Kuykendall, owner of Western Tech. Tropicana Properties, one of the largest apartment developers in El Paso, has partnered with Western Technical College to offer a full-tuition scholarship to two residents that reside in its properties. Applicants were required to submit an essay. The first recipient of the scholarship is Meza, who is pursuing a career in the refrigeration and HVAC industry.
