The head of the Small Business Administration, Isabella Guzman, kicked off her day in El Paso at L&J Café, where she met with businesspeople and elected leaders at “the old place by the graveyard.”
“As we know, our small businesses have had such a profound impact on our economy, our nation, our neighborhoods,” said Guzman, who is the fifth Latina woman ever to serve in the U.S. Cabinet.
The visit Friday was part of the Biden administration’s Latino Prosperity Tour and celebration of the SBA’s 70th year helping Americans start and grow their businesses.
“That’s what the SBA is about,” Guzman said. “It’s about helping more Americans achieve their dreams of business ownership to build wealth and build prosperity for their families and their communities.”
During her remarks, U.S. Rep. Veronica Escobar said small businesses are the backbone of El Paso’s economy.
“We also know the incredible courage it takes for people to embark and take the leap of faith into opening their own small business,” Escobar said. “The SBA is a critical component of that.”
El Paso Mayor Oscar Leeser said the SBA played a major role in helping El Paso businesses stay open during the COVID-19 pandemic.
“I can tell you as a small-business owner myself, it was one of the scariest times we’ve ever been in in our lives,” said Leeser, who is president of Hyundai of El Paso. “Our No. 1 goal is to never put a small business out of business, but that we help them grow and make sure that they can continue to be a part of El Paso.”
Claudia Knight, CEO of Chiquis Bakery on the Eastside, recalled how challenging it was to run her business during the pandemic. She was one of the area business owners invited to meet Guzman and Escobar.
“We needed to adapt,” Knight told El Paso Inc. “We survived because we never quit.”
Leo Duran Sr., owner of L&J café in Central El Paso, said the SBA visit is vital not just for El Paso but also for the United States.
After pushing through the pandemic, he said, small businesses like his have gained greater recognition for the crucial role they play in the economy.
“They are the fabric of any community in our nation,” Duran said of restaurants and other small businesses. “These are places where you have marriages, you have divorces, bar mitzvahs and all kinds of get-togethers.”
Guzman and Escobar also met with the El Paso Hispanic Chamber of Commerce to recognize a local SBA Legacy Business, Merchant Security LLC, in honor of the SBA’s 70th anniversary.
After that, they attended a small-business expo to hear from local Latino entrepreneurs. It was followed by a panel discussion to highlight Biden’s economic agenda.
“President Biden recognizes how critical our businesses are,” Escobar said. “It is important for the administration to continue those investments, especially in minority communities and women-owned businesses.”
