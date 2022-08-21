The U.S. Army is expanding internship opportunities at the University of Texas at El Paso.
Gabe Camarillo, the under secretary of the Army and an El Paso native, made the announcement during a news conference last Wednesday at the UTEP College of Engineering.
“We are going to fund 50 new student interns, as well as 20 supporting faculty,” Camarillo said.
Internship opportunities include positions at the Defense Ready Condition, or DEFCON, analysis center, the research and analysis center at White Sands Missile Range and the Joint Modernization Command at Fort Bliss.
The internship positions will be funded with more than $6.5 million in grants and support Army installation activities and organizations in El Paso, Camarillo said.
“My hope is that we will be able to bring in more of the hometown talent into the Army to serve in future civilian careers,” he said.
U.S. Rep. Veronica Escobar said the internships will be good for the county as more El Pasoans will get the opportunity to work at the Pentagon, as Camarillo does.
“The leadership pipeline begins with internships like these,” Escobar said. “So that our incredibly talented young people understand the lay of the land and get their experience inside agencies, organizations and the Department of Defense,” Escobar said.
The news conference took place during Camarillo’s first visit back to El Paso, his hometown, since becoming under secretary of the Army in February.
Alongside Escobar, he toured Fort Bliss, the barracks and Castner Range. He also met with military spouses at the El Paso chapter of the United Service Organizations, or USO, during his visit.
