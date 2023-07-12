Tommy Gonzalez

“I know El Paso is going to shine and continue to be the bright star on the far west side of Texas,” Tommy Gonzalez said.

 Photo by Cosima Rangel

Former El Paso City Manager Tommy Gonzalez is now Midland’s city manager.

0
0
0
0
1

Tags

(1) comment

guest373

Good for Tommy! Great for Midland! shame on el paso city council, poor decision!

Report Add Reply

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.