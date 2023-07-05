Former City Manager Tommy Gonzalez may be headed for Midland.
In an opinion piece published Tuesday by the Midland Reporter-Telegram, Midland Mayor Lori Blong announced that Gonzalez is the finalist for the position of city manager of Midland, a city of 131,000 people about 300 miles east of El Paso.
“Not only do we believe we have found a candidate who will meet the needs of our growing city, but we truly believe his extensive experience and proven track record exceed the expectations we collectively held as a council,” she wrote.
Blong said Gonzalez was selected after an “exhaustive search” that was conducted over the “last several months.”
Gonzalez was hired as El Paso’s second-ever city manager in 2014, replacing Joyce Wilson. He was fired for no cause by the El Paso City Council in February amid criticism over the size of his $442,000 salary. His last day on the job was June 29, and an interim city manager, Cary Westin, is at the helm until a permanent replacement is found.
In an exclusive exit interview with El Paso Inc. last week, Gonzalez said, “El Paso is a wonderful community. It’s got a lot of opportunity ahead of it. I know El Paso is going to shine and continue to be the bright star on the far west side of Texas.”
He has declined to comment on his future employment.
The Midland City Council will hear public comment about Gonzalez’s selection at its July 11 meeting, Blong said in her opinion piece. It will also consider approving an employment agreement with Gonzalez.
“We believe adding Mr. Gonzalez to our team will add to what we have already accomplished in Midland and what we have planned,” she wrote. “On that note, our future is bright as we enjoy a strong financial position, with a healthy fund balance and a AAA bond rating.
“Council believes we are poised to make great strides in development, economic growth and quality of life for our community.”
