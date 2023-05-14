Where the sound of the printing press churning out newspapers once echoed through the El Paso Times building, the barks of more than 100 dogs now fill the air.
The new pet adoption center is called Tails at the Times.
El Paso Animal Services opened it last week in the building, which had been empty since the old press was hauled away more than a year ago. The city acquired the building from Gannett, which now prints the El Paso Times in Juárez.
“With it being somewhat of a city landmark, we wanted to pay homage in naming the adoption center Tails at the Times and keep with the newspaper theme,” said Michele Anderson, marketing and public engagement manager at El Paso Animal Services.
The temporary center is open every day from noon to 6 p.m. at 501 E. Mills in Downtown. All fees are waived for adoptions.
Animal Services opened the center to relieve severe overcrowding at its main shelter on Fred Wilson in Northeast El Paso. Construction is underway at the main shelter to add 400 kennels behind the facility.
“This additional location will not only allow us to house displaced animals during our construction project but also provide our community with a more centralized location where they can meet and adopt a pet looking for a loving forever home,” said Terry Kebschull, the city’s animal services director.
Anderson said the temporary center will remain open until the new kennels are built at the main shelter. They hope the expansion will be finished in about a year.
“Currently, we’re in a phase in the construction project that is mainly affecting offices, so some people are working here as well,” she said.
One of the dogs at the adoption center is Han Solo, a two-year-old white American bulldog and boxer mix.
The dog came in as a stray without much known about his past, but he was found with a collar embedded around his neck.
“He’s been with us about a month, and you still see where the collar left marks,” said Grace Arreola, social media specialist at Animal Services.
Han Solo, unlike the “Star Wars” character, is not much of a hardened rebel, Arreola said.
“Even though life has never been super kind to him, he’s such a sweetheart,” she said. “He always comes in wagging his tail when he sees us.”
The main shelter now houses about 500 animals and is still overcrowded, Anderson said.
In February, there was an outbreak of canine distemper and strep zoo at the shelter, and Animal Services had to limit the animals it could accept to those that are sick, injured, or a danger to themselves or the community.
But moving animals to adoption centers like Tails at the Times has allowed Animal Services to control the outbreak. Anderson said they have not had a case of strep zoo since March.
“The difference now is that we’re not as overcrowded at the main location. We are able to isolate those animals if they test positive or show signs of illness,” Anderson said.
Julianne Newbold, a public affairs coordinator at Animal Services, said the community can help by volunteering to interact with the animals.
“During operating hours you can walk our dogs,” she said.
To learn more about adopting, volunteering or donating, visit ElPasoAnimalServices.org.
Email El Paso Inc. reporter Luis Rios at lrios@elpasoinc.com or call 915-534-4422 ext. 132.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.