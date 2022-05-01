A few years ago, Scott Herndon was doing well for himself. He was not only doing welding work for Chevron but also was involved with planning and budgeting for the company.
Then, the COVID-19 pandemic struck, and, like millions of others around the country, he was out of work. Herndon found himself working as a freelance welder. He’d done that for many years, and the work had taken him to most of the lower 48 states. However, it was something Herndon, now 37, didn’t want to do for the rest of his life.
“At that point, it was a fork in my life, and what was my next step?” Herndon said.
Turns out it was starting a school in El Paso, where he could teach the art of welding and other related skills.
“For the vision I had, I guess they would say (I had) Champagne taste with beer money,” Herndon said.
So, using some of his savings, combined with business loans and some state and private funding for financial aid, Herndon established Sun City Welding Academy in El Paso less than a year ago.
The school, which operates in a building on Commerce Avenue, has five employees and around 32 students, ranging in age from 17 to 62, according to Herndon.
He is also receiving marketing help from Nancy Morales Ramos, who is promoting the academy in various ways, including on social media.
“The fact is that he completely researched how to start a welding school according to what he wanted. … He did it all himself,” Ramos said.
Welding is often a multigenerational trade, Herndon said, and it was no different for him. His father was a welder, while his brothers worked in welding and pipe fitting.
After turning 18, and with no high school diploma, Herndon moved into the oil and gas industry, where he developed the skills, including welding and pipe fitting, which provided him a solid living. He noted, though, that during that period, it took him about five years to transition into pipe welding, which is a long time.
Herndon also noticed that there was a void in El Paso for an academy that provided the proper training needed to work in the oil and gas industry. He knew one was needed – a place where students could learn “straight to the point,” was affordable and provided the “top-tier skills” required for pipe welding.
“If you’re going to get into welding, pipe is where the money is,” Herndon said.
Recently, Sun City Academy hosted the Texas High School Welding Series, which conducts competitions throughout Texas. It was the first time the event was held in El Paso and provided high school students a chance to sharpen their skills while competing in multiple events. Schools also competed for prize money and scholarships, with a number of competitors earning the latter to attend Sun City Academy.
“My vision for the academy is a lot of straight-to-the-point, and a lot of detail (about) getting into the oil and gas industry,” Herndon said. “What we’re trying to bring to El Paso is the fundamentals of pipe welding.”
Sun City students can also leave to earn money and then come back to finish up their education.
“Our most advanced course is six months, and one month in, you’re getting that first certification,” Herndon said. “You can go out and start looking for work.
“Let’s just say you do have the opportunity to go out and (do) one-month projects, two-month projects. … You are able to pause your hours here at the academy and go make your money … then come back and continue on with the course.”
There’s a need for welders right now, Herndon said, as demand for the trade grows and more welders reach retirement age. Many, he said, haven’t brought on apprentices.
The American Welding Society estimates that 336,000 new welding professionals will be needed by 2026. Welding employment nationwide is projected to grow about 8% by 2030, according to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, and the median pay in 2021 was $47,000 per year.
It’s important that there are opportunities for people to learn labor-intensive work, Herndon said, because college isn’t for everybody, and some people may prefer to learn a trade that can prove profitable.
“I’ve said before that America is run by degrees, but it was built on tradesmen,” Herndon said.
