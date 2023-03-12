An idea like canned cake just makes sense in the year 2023.
The Cake Boutique, a Westside bakery, has gone viral online thanks to its canned cake creations. There are over 5.5 million views on a TikTok video posted by user @hipmexi, who declares the cake “lowkey bussin’.”
“The machine is an idea my mom has had in the back of her mind for a couple years,” said Camila McCord, whose mom, Sandy McCord, owns The Cake Boutique.
Camila McCord said the inspiration for the canned cake and vending machine came from seeing different types of novelty canned foods in Japan. The El Paso bakery has licensed its canned cake creations and are eyeing expansion to different parts of Texas and New Mexico, McCord said.
The can cakes look like cans of soda or beer but are hand-filled with handmade cake and frosting, in flavors like strawberry, red velvet and banana, then sealed. Each can is $6.50, and the vending machines also sell other Cake Boutique products, including macarons and cupcakes.
There are three can cake vending machines in the region: at Cielo Vista Mall in front of BoxLunch Gifts; at Bassett Place near Target and Pretzel Maker; and at Mesilla Valley Mall in Las Cruces.
The Cake Boutique, 5860 North Mesa, is women-owned and has been open since 2010.
