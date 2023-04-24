A reader asks: What are the pros and cons of Proposition K?
To help answer this question, one many El Paso Inc. readers asked us to answer last week, we went to supporters and opponents of the climate charter and asked them to provide us their top eight points, pro and con. We followed up with interviews and asked them for their sources and supporting evidence.
The following is edited from our conversation with Andrea Hutchins, CEO of the El Paso Chamber, which is opposing Prop K., and from an email exchange with Sunrise El Paso, co-creators of the climate charter with Ground Game Texas.
Prop K is one of 11 propositions on the ballot. Election Day is May 6, and early voting starts April 24.
If passed, it would amend the city’s main governing document to include a 2,500-word climate charter, which can be read at ElPasoClimate.org
Sunrise El Paso
PROS:
Take action on climate change. The city of El Paso has been neglecting its responsibility to protect our natural resources for generations to come. The climate charter gives the city a foundation to start prioritizing the public’s need for a livable planet, over fossil fuel industry profits.
Sunrise cited the climate charter.
Create new jobs in the renewable energy market. El Paso is the Sun City, and with the abundance of sun, we could be leading the nation in solar development and the renewable energy economy. Despite the doom and gloom economic fallout expressed by commissioned reports, the climate charter will launch El Paso into economic prosperity and bring good union-paying jobs to current fossil fuel industry workers.
Sunrise cited a report from Austin-based IdeaSmith LLC, “Decarbonization in the El Paso Region: A Commentary on Technical and Economic Feasibility.”
Hold polluters accountable for their exploitation of our community. The climate charter aims to hold businesses like El Paso Electric to their own renewable energy goals and promises to the community. Prop C is an example of how the climate charter is already working to pressure fossil fuel industries into action. As soon as the climate charter was approved to be on the ballot, Prop C was voted by El Pasoans to create the office of sustainability. The office of sustainability has already begun to push back on the misinformation coming from fossil fuel interests.
Sunrise cited an article from El Paso Matters titled, “El Pasoans would not have to buy new appliances under Proposition K, city official says.”
Center community for future decisions on climate action. Currently, El Pasoans have no say in decisions that impact them around energy production, pollution, water rights or other utilities. When the climate charter is passed, El Pasoans will not only have a seat at the table but also will be able to lead the discussion through the creation of a climate commission that will be community operated.
Sunrise El Paso cited the climate charter.
Create revenue for the city of El Paso through municipalization. Electric generation is a profitable industry, hence why El Paso Electric gets approximately $860 million per year. By municipalizing our city infrastructure, we not only offset the cost of our own high electric bill payments, but we can also generate a surplus of electricity-generating revenue for the city of El Paso.
Sunrise cited an opinion piece from the El Paso Times titled “Prop K will bring jobs, research and revenue to El Paso” by Laurie Marshall a member of the Eco El Paso board.
CONS: Sunrise did not provide any cons about the Climate Charter but did provide some general criticisms of the status quo.
Fossil fuel industries neglecting their own workers. Instead of El Paso Electric re-training their employees to transition away from fossil fuels into the new renewable energy grid, they would rather use their workforce as bargaining chips to stay rooted in a dying industry. The climate charter exposes how vulnerable El Paso Electric employees are to their employer. We need to support the fair transition of fossil fuel workers to become new renewable energy workers.
Sunrise cited the climate charter and a video released on YouTube by Points Consulting on Jan. 31, 2023.
Texas Legislature blocking city governments from acting on climate change. Legislation has been proposed to ban citizen initiatives around the climate crisis. The El Paso climate charter, Sunrise El Paso said, has revealed how critical the Permian Basin is to the fossil fuel industry profits in Texas and how threatened they are by citizen initiatives that reject being a sacrifice zone for oil and gas.
Sunrise cited Texas HB 4930 in LegiScan.com.
Big money influences local politics. The climate charter has already begun to expose the undue influence of money in our political system – from the media who receive donations from the same entities they are reporting on to elected officials who receive campaign contributions from fossil fuel industries, Sunrise El Paso said. Prop K is showing El Pasoans just how skewed the power of money has over those who are tasked with advocating for the interest of the public.
Sunrise cited Veronica Escobar’s campaign committee fundraising through OpenSecrets.org.
El Paso Chamber
PROS: There were no pros provided.
CONS:
Prop K is a duplication of Prop C. The approval of the November 2022 bond included Prop C, a $5.2 million investment “for renewable energy and resource use efficiency improvements and planning.” This also greenlit a climate and sustainability office with a climate chief, Nicole Alderete-Ferrini.
El Paso Chamber CEO Andrea Hutchins cited the 2022 Community Progress Bond document at ElPasoTexas.gov.
Prop K is poorly written. Hutchins said that Sunrise El Paso does not have a concrete interpretation of Prop K. “If you talk to one person, they’ll talk about how things will make things 100% renewable energy, then with someone else saying things will be carbon neutral which is different,” Hutchins said.
Hutchins cited her own experience during public debates with Sunrise and the climate charter.
The municipalization of El Paso Electric is not possible anytime soon. El Paso City Council approved transferring El Paso Electric to the JP Morgan Chase-tied Infrastructure Investments Fund in 2020. Hutchins said there is a premier clause that prevents a sale as the contract runs until 2027.
Hutchins cited the El Paso Electric-IIF contract filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.
The definition of the fossil fuel industry. Section 9.2 of the climate charter includes in its definition of the fossil fuel industry companies that provide services to assist companies that extract fossil fuel, transport fossil fuel, that convert fossil fuel energy into electricity and more. “Say I am Magellan, a company that’s located outside of the city limits. They do a variety of work with oil and gas, so by that definition they are part of the fossil fuel industry,” Hutchins said. “If you are saying anybody who serves these companies are part of the industry, are you saying that a (person) that works on their trucks is part of it?”
Hutchins cited the climate charter.
There is no information in the charter about how much everything will cost. “There’s not a single dollar sign in the entire charter,” Hutchins said, adding that they found approval of the charter will lead to a loss of 170,000 jobs by 2030 and a drop of nearly $8 billion in earnings.
Hutchins cited the El Paso Climate Charter Economic Impact Assessment, which was funded by the chamber and conducted by Idaho-based Points Consulting.
The right to the use of water is granted on a state level, not a local level. Section 9.12-1 of the climate charter includes a “ban on using City water for fossil fuel industry activities outside of the city limits.” Hutchins said the ban would be unconstitutional because state law dictates that “Surface water in Texas is owned by the state and held in trust for the citizens of the state. The state grants the right to use this water to different people, such as farmers or ranchers, cities, industries, businesses and other public and private interests.”
Hutchins cited TCEQ.Texas.gov and the climate charter.
The climate charter will not work. A report from the Environmental Protection Agency released March 7 this year says the air quality of the region is affected by pollution in Juárez, Mexico. “If you are not addressing the issues or involving Mexico in this initiative, you are not only creating a plan that is bound to fail, but you’re putting all of the burdens for this plan on the taxpayers of El Paso,” Hutchins said.
Hutchins cited the EPA report at GovInfo.gov.
The severability clause. Section 9.16 in the charter says, “If any portion of this Article shall be deemed unlawful by a court of law, that portion shall be severed from the Charter and the rest shall continue in force.” “The clause is protection that the charter gets enacted, bad parts and all,” said Hutchins, and would make legal challenges more difficult. “Who’s going to pay for that?”
Hutchins cited the climate charter.
