When Stephanie Nebhan walks the halls of the Gardner Hotel in Downtown El Paso, she thinks of the three generations of Nebhan men who have walked the same hallowed grounds since the mid-1940s.
It’s the same creaky floors her great grandfather, her grandfather and her father walked for close to nine decades.
“If these walls could talk, imagine all the different characters and people who have come through those doors,” Nebhan, now the hotel owner, said while sitting on a leather chair in the hotel lobby, at 311 E. Franklin.
“They made this place their home, even if it was just for one night. This place has seen a lot.”
The Gardner, the oldest operating hotel in El Paso, is celebrating its 100th anniversary this year.
Preston E. Gardner, an attorney and oilman from Missouri who moved to El Paso, opened the hotel in 1922. The hotel was designed by El Pasoan Bradford Harding Jr.
The Gardner has been in the Nebhan family since the 1940s. Stephanie Nebhan’s great grandfather purchased it in the mid-1940s, John Nebhan acquired the hotel in 1962 and her father Joe took custody of it in 1981.
Stephanie Nebhan has been running it since 2015.
Bernie Sargent, an El Paso historian, said the Gardner was built during a growth spurt in the city, and that the railroads brought a need for more lodging.
“The Gardner was built at the right place and the right time,” Sargent said. “In the early stages it had very good success. The more luxurious hotels came along in the ’30 and ’40s and kind of took away the excitement from the Gardner.”
The hotel’s marble staircase leads to rooms that have seen countless guests, including Cormac McCarthy, the American novelist, Pulitzer Prize and Academy Award winner. McCarthy used to stay at the hotel while writing his novels.
Bandit John Dillinger and two members of his gang stayed at the Gardner a few days before they were captured at the Hotel Congress in Tucson in 1933.
The interior of the hotel maintains its unique sense of old-world charm and Western Frontier. The reception has well-maintained memorabilia dating back to the 1920s, including a replica of Dillinger’s death mask, a vintage wooden phone booth and switchboard.
“I’ve been coming here since 1962,” Joe Nebhan said. “Back then, there must have been 20 hotels just like this. Now, everyone else has been torn down or converted into something else. We’re the last one left.”
The Gardner was featured on the Travel Channel’s “Hotel Impossible” in 2016 and is the only hostel in El Paso. Since then, the hotel has gone through major renovations, including converting to refrigerated air.
There are 50 rooms for hotel guests and four dormitory rooms with 16 beds (eight for females and eight for males) for hostel guests.
“What it looks like now is not because of me, it’s because of Stephanie and my wife Laura,” Joe Nebhan said. “They both did this amazing job.”
Stephanie Nebhan is excited about the future of the Gardner.
“We’re planning on doing themed suites like the Cormac McCarthy room and the John Dillinger room,” she said. “We are trying to breathe some life back into this place. We have new signs and awnings going up, we’re getting refrigerated air in every room and new windows put up.
She would like to elevate the hotel and make it more enjoyable for her guests.
The neighboring businesses include Craft and Social, Pot Au Feu restaurant, The Pizza Joint and other entertainment establishments.
“My vision for the hotel is to be like the Congress Hotel (in Tucson) where it’s a very cool historic place to visit and offer a fun and exciting nightlife,” Stephanie Nebhan said.
___
