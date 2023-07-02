Tommy Gonzalez

“I know El Paso is going to shine and continue to be the bright star on the far west side of Texas,” Tommy Gonzalez said.

 Photo by Cosima Rangel

Thursday marked the end of Tommy Gonzalez’s tenure as El Paso’s second city manager.

2016 Press Conference

Gonzalez speaks at a press conference in 2016 announcing Topgolf was coming to El Paso, as then city Rep. Lily Limón looks on.
City Council

City Manager Tommy Gonzalez, right, and then Mayor Dee Margo at a City Council meeting in 2018.
Sen. John Cornyn & Gonzalez

Gonzalez shakes hands with Sen. John Cornyn during a visit by several lawmakers earlier this year.
Agreement Signing

Gonzalez looks on as Sgt. Victor Vela signs the collective bargaining agreement in March at City Hall.
Joe “China Boy”

Gonzalez and Joe “China Boy” Lopez at a 9/11 memorial event.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.