Thursday marked the end of Tommy Gonzalez’s tenure as El Paso’s second city manager.
For nine years, he was the city’s top executive, managing a $1 billion operation with about 7,000 employees. But in February, City Council voted to terminate his contract without cause.
Wednesday morning, the day before his last day on the job, El Paso Inc. sat down with Gonzalez, 56, at his El Paso home.
In a wide-ranging conversation, Gonzalez reflected on his time in the Sun City and discussed his firing, accomplishments and regrets. But he declined to comment on his severance pay, which was about $890,000. He also declined to comment on the ongoing inquiry into the use of taxpayer-funded purchasing cards by some city representatives and the city manager’s office.
Now, Cary Westin is at the helm as the City Council enters its annual budget season and prepares to adopt a new budget and tax rate for city operations. Westin, a retired colonel and former senior deputy city manager, will serve as interim city manager until a permanent replacement is found.
Gonzalez was appointed as city manager in 2014 and succeeded Joyce Wilson.
The former lieutenant colonel’s management style has at times brought him into conflict with some city representatives and staff during his tenure.
Gonzalez collected his share of bruises, including an ethics review in 2016, complaints about government transparency and criticism over the size of his $442,000 salary, as well as concerns about tax increases.
Over the course of his El Paso career, Gonzalez has had his salary changed 16 times. It decreased once during the COVID-19 pandemic.
But he also won praise from others who point to the awards the city has racked up over his tenure and the results of his direct and blunt management style.
Among the awards are the Texas Award for Performance Excellence, which the city received from the Quality Texas Foundation in 2019 and 2020, and the All-America City Award, which the city received in 2018, 2020 and 2021.
El Paso has also maintained its AA financial rating.
Gonzalez was born and raised in Lubbock, where his dad was a migrant worker and held three jobs to support the family.
He went on to earn a master’s in public administration from Texas Tech University in Lubbock and a bachelor’s from Eastern New Mexico University in Portales, New Mexico.
Gonzalez has worked as a city manager for more than two decades. Before coming to El Paso, he was the city manager of Irving and Harlingen, Texas. He retired from the Army Reserve in 2012 after 22 years of service, including stints in Bosnia and in Iraq during the Gulf War.
Q: What was it like working with different city councils over the past nine years?
I know that we, as a team and working with the council members, that we’re very committed to the community. We wanted to really play catch up to a lot of the things that had felt neglected for a very long time.
Q: You had your contract extended and salary raised a number of times over the past nine years. How were you able to negotiate those contracts?
I worked with several councils. I want to be very clear; I am very thankful for the opportunity to work with all of them, including this council. The agreements that were put in place were all vetted and approved by the City Council.
Since I’ve been here, there’s been a lot of headhunters that have reached out to me, but El Paso was our home.
Whenever that process took place, I was very touched by the fact that they really wanted me to stay. I just really felt connected to our staff. I wanted to stay here because I felt like we were not finished with what we had been doing.
Q: If you felt like there was more to do, did you see your termination coming in February?
The council deciding not to extend the contract is a clause in the agreement. They just simply exercised that clause, and so that triggers all the other aspects of the agreement.
Every council I’ve worked with, they have been very committed to the community. I’ve addressed this before; I respect the council’s wishes that they want to go in a different direction.
Q: What is going to be the next city manager’s first big decision?
Obviously, the budget is going to be a big priority for this council. The execution of key capital projects is important, as well as the ongoing maintenance of streets and the continued development of the staff.
Then there’s the continued focus on advanced manufacturing and the ongoing commitment to all parts of El Paso – not just any one part of it – and for the public to be heard. In terms of what they want to do, we did a lot of surveys. A lot of that survey data really proved to be very helpful, especially with our strategic planning process.
All of that is intertwined into a system we have in place that really has allowed us to execute the way we’ve been able to the last several years. However, it’s going to depend on the direction the council wants to go and what the focus is going to be from this council. All of that is dependent upon really listening to the voice of the council and the community. Then forging ahead with a new plan and maybe a new direction.
Q: Do you know what City Council’s focus is right now?
I didn’t really get a chance to work a whole lot with this council. I can just surmise based on the actions that are taking place that they’re very focused on key initiatives that have to do with the budget.
I think they’re committed to focusing on the city’s budget and really seeing where they can cut costs and where they can give the consumer, the residents, a better bargain.
Q: What are three accomplishments you would highlight?
One of them was just the way we developed the team. Over 90% of the people that are now on the organization came from within. We created a leadership development program to support the growth of our leaders at the middle management level. Our people have been our No. 1 focus because when you get your folks trained, you’re able to accomplish a lot of these objectives.
The second thing would probably be the execution of the capital projects – the fact that we were able to get almost 1,000 projects finished over the last decade.
The third would be the fact that our rainy-day funds went from nine days to 91 days. We got our finances in order.
Council will be able to utilize that funding to really help the community – not only with public projects that the community wants but also with the budgeting process.
A good example is the collective bargaining agreement. We were able to use some of those funds ahead of time to really position ourselves for this year’s budget.
The council and the organization are going to be in a very good position to have a really strong budget this year.
Q: What is El Paso’s biggest challenge right now?
El Paso has a lot of opportunities ahead of it. Developing advanced manufacturing should be a priority, and I do think it is a priority with this council.
I also believe the continued focus on streets is not going to go away. That’s something that might be very basic, but that’s something that I heard loud and clear these last nine years. We’ve put as much money towards that as we could.
Recruitment is also a focus – not only for police but also for just employees in the city, getting those back up to the levels they need to be.
Q: What are some of your biggest regrets?
One of the things that I heard over and over was that the Eastside and Northeast were being neglected. The fact that we’ve really gone out and done improvements in both of those areas. The Eastside for example has a soccer field complex that they didn’t have before. They now have a waterpark, they have a spray park, they have an Eastside Regional Command Center for the police department, and they have a fire station that’s being constructed.
I believe that the areas that had been neglected before are no longer neglected. So, any regret would be that we wanted to do more in those parts of the community but simply ran out of time.
Q: Do you regret what happened with Great Wolf Lodge, which pulled out after the city spent $18.6 million for land in a complicated land swap?
I’m glad you brought that up. It’s a good point. What I would say to that is it did enable us to do the first neighborhood development master plan in the Northeast.
Had we not embarked on attempting to secure the Great Wolf Lodge, that project would have never happened.
Q: Why try to attract a Great Wolf Lodge to El Paso?
The rationale behind that was we heard a lot about destination attractions. El Paso has a lot of consumer spending dollars, but, in the past, it hadn’t looked like that. Our argument was that this is a borderplex – a region of 2.5 million people – and because we’re so close to Mexico, people there come over and shop in our city.
We do have a large spending dollar that we bring to the table. We did a study that demonstrated we were only second to the Dallas area in the North Texas area. I believe that really put us on the map to really try to attract additional things to our community.
Q: Would you say the city is business-friendly?
Yes, I do. I would say that it’s pro-business. Especially during COVID, we made a huge push to really support the small business. We work with both chambers of commerce, with the COVID dollars to really help the small businesses get through a very tough time.
Q: You’ve also worked with prominent El Pasoans like Paul Foster and Woody Hunt. What kind of influence do business leaders have on El Paso?
I feel like any businessperson that is willing to invest in the community is a blessing.
You have other folks out there like Jim Scherr. You’ve got other people that do things in other parts of the city like Jerry Rubin. Doug Schwartz does a lot of housing development as well. Tanny Berg from the Central Business Association. You have the Downtown Management District. You have the small businesses, and you have people that are in other parts of the city like the Eastside, Northeast, Central, the southern part of El Paso and in the Valley. We listened to everyone.
Everyone has an equal voice. There are businesspeople that contribute, and we are thankful for that. It gives us an opportunity to leverage state dollars to have them go further. That way it doesn’t impact us locally as much.
Q: Property taxes have gone up during your time as city manager. Why?
I think a lot of that was driven by how home valuations have gone up. I will tell you that back in 2014, I actually recommended a cut to the budget and it was overridden by the council.
It was obvious and clear, in terms of the direction, that they wanted to invest in the community.
Just by virtue of passing the 2012 bond package, your taxes were going to go up by that. Then there were two other bond packages since then that have passed. People have voted for those, and they vote for those additional costs.
When you build a facility, you have to then furnish the facility, you have to staff the facility and you have to electrify it and put water in it. All those types of things cost money.
Anytime you look at really catching up with a lot of the neglect that took place, it’s going to cost money. We worked hard to balance those things with what we were hearing from the community and what their tax dollars had been used for.
Q: Will taxes continue to rise?
Now it’s probably time to look at the taxes, and I think that the council is going to look at reducing those.
We reduced them last year but it wasn’t enough. We still heard from people that I should have done more.
The fact that we kept the tax rate where it was for a couple of years, and then we reduced it by four and a half cents (last year) was significant, but the values have gone up significantly.
It wasn’t enough; people still wanted it to be more. I think this year, there probably will be more tax relief for this year’s budget.
Q: Do you have any advice for the next city manager?
Listening to the council would be the first thing. Listen to all the surveys that we do and then make adjustments and have the organization be as nimble as possible. Continue to be a learning organization that’s malleable and adaptable to the changes that will be coming in the near future because no city stays the same.
Q: Can you elaborate on what you mean by continually adapting?
As an example, you have changes in the council. There’ll be another election coming up.
What really served us well was a strategic plan that we had in place that the council approved. That plan led the way in terms of how we were able to stay focused regardless of a lot of the change.
Q: Do you already have a new job?
Well, I think that’ll come out when it comes out.
Q: Do you have anything on your agenda for July?
I’m going to spend time with my wife and kids; I’ll leave it at that.
Q: Then what does your future look like? Do you plan on staying in government?
You know, I have two sons that are in college. One of them is finished, and he’s about to start his MBA. The other one’s about to finish his undergrad. Since we’ve had our sons, I’ve always wanted to be a good example for them at work.
What I did in college, I played football and joined the military. Everyone kind of looks to you as an actual leader when you do that, but I don’t believe I was a very good leader during those times. I became a better leader when I had kids. They look at everything that you do.
I want to be an example to my sons for as long as I can be an example to them, by showing resilience and showing how you react to adversity.
I want to show them how you move to the next level and how you evolve as a person. To me, life is a continual evolution. It’s no different than an organization, you must evolve and continually work to get better.
Q: How do you feel El Paso has treated you?
My family and I are very grateful for the friends we made here and the lifelong friendships my sons made here. We’re very thankful for how the El Paso community treated us and how our time here was well spent. We will never forget how wonderful El Paso has been to us.
I really like just stopping and eating whatever at Delicias Café. You can’t go wrong there, and I’m going to miss that because that’s not going to be in any other city.
I’m going to miss the walks my wife and I took on the trails, which was a lot. Most cities don’t have the type of natural trails El Paso has. My wife likes going to El Paso Street and just shopping at the stores there. That was something she’s liked to do since we got here, and I don’t think people knew that we did that quite often.
El Paso is a wonderful community. It’s got a lot of opportunity ahead of it. I know El Paso is going to shine and continue to be the bright star on the far west side of Texas.
Email El Paso Inc. reporter Luis Rios at lrios@elpasoinc.com or call 915-534-442 ext. 132
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.