Each year, El Paso Inc. makes a charitable contribution to a nonprofit chosen by the El Pasoan of the Year honoree. This year, Dr. Richard Lange, president of Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center El Paso, selected an incoming dental student, Korynn Bolden, to receive the $5,000 donation. It was matched by the Hunt School of Dental Medicine Dean’s Excellence Fund to create a $10,000 scholarship. ‘I definitely was worried about how I was going to pay for dental school,’ said Bolden, an El Paso native. ‘This is going to help, and I appreciate it very much. It really, truly means so much.’ From left: Robert Gray, Debra Fraire, Dr. Richard Black, Marcus and Korynn Bolden, Secret Wherrett, and Ellie and Tom Fenton.
editor's pick
Texas Tech and El Paso Inc. present scholarship
- by El Paso Inc. Staff
