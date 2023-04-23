The Texas Senate passed a $308 billion spending plan that includes more than $115 million for the redesign and expansion of the El Paso Psychiatric Center, a 71-bed, state-operated psychiatric hospital in Central El Paso.
The biennial budget, advanced last Monday, April 17, now returns to the Texas House, where budget leaders will enter into negotiations to reconcile the differences between their budget plans.
“This is the largest amount of state funding ever appropriated for mental and behavioral health in the El Paso region,” state Sen. César Blanco said in an announcement.
If included in the final budget, the $115 million would fund the design and construction of a larger facility that would allow El Paso Psychiatric Center to add 50 mental health beds, according to a news release.
“This is about more than a new facility – this is an opportunity to change the way we deliver care and design a local behavioral health system that improves the delivery of mental health services for the El Paso region,” Sharon Butterworth, founding chair of the El Paso Behavioral Health Consortium, said in a statement.
A location has not yet been selected.
The average wait for a “forensic” bed at El Paso Psychiatric Center is about 520 days – more than two times the wait at any other state hospital, according to a news release. Forensic beds are used by patients who have been ordered by a court to receive treatment.
“I look forward to working with the budget conference committee to reconcile Senate and House differences,” Blanco said.
A spokesperson with Blanco’s office said there is no timeline yet for the construction of the facility, but “once the funding is approved, we will enter the design phase and get a better idea of the development timeline.”
