The Texas Restaurant Association held a town hall Wednesday at the Thirty 5ive Tavern & Grill in East El Paso, to give an update on the state of the food service industry.
The town hall was called “70 Wins in 70 Days” after the number of bills passed by the Texas legislature that impacted restaurants. The laws go into effect Sept. 1.
“We were able to pass a bill to eliminate permits for restaurant managers and the restaurant businesses themselves,” said Kelsey Streufert, chief public affairs officer for the association. “This couldn’t come at a better time because restaurants are facing a tough economic climate. They often pay over $10,000 in state and local permit fees. Every dollar that we can help them save goes back to their bottom line.”
As part of an annual tour, leaders of the association stopped in El Paso to discuss recent accomplishments and set new advocacy goals after the 88th Texas Legislative Session.
The association represents Texas’ $70 billion food service industry, which includes about 55,000 restaurants and a workforce of more than 1.3 million employees.
“We go to communities across Texas and hear from operators and hear about their challenges,” said Emily Williams-Knight, president and CEO of the association. “We share everything with them they need to know to successfully run their food business and take care of their employees.”
During the town hall, one of the biggest topics touched on was the shortage of workers.
Dave Roukey, who owns Johnny Carino’s, Angry Owl and Unbranded Tavern & Kitchen, said finding employees is still a big concern.
“(The pandemic) hit the restaurant industry hard, and a lot of people are still struggling to get quality staff back,” Roukey said.
Streufert told the room full of restaurant owners that they are continuing to work on the issue and how migrant workers are the best solution.
“Immigration solutions are the closest thing to a silver bullet that’s ever existed in the policy world,” Streufert said. “We have all these folks who want to come to America, many of them already here whether we want to admit it or not, that want to work.”
Leo Duran, owner of L&J Cafe, said increasing access to child care would also help ease the worker shortage.
“We heard that only 2% of the child care systems are open 24 hours and 24% of other child care centers are only open 6 a.m. to 6 p.m.,” said Duran, who is the immediate past chair for the association. “That doesn’t work out for a lot of industries, in particular the restaurant industry. There are many women in our workforce. They need to take care of their kids.”
Anthony Duncan, owner of the Thirty 5ive Tavern & Grill and other bars in El Paso, said the annual town halls are important because they let business owners know what is happening in the industry on a state level.
“They got to meet the leaders of the Texas Restaurant Association and learn who is leading that charge in government affairs,” said Duncan, who has been a member of the association since 1981. “We are also meeting our peers that come from different businesses but are in the same boat. We’re facing the same problems and can talk about these things.”
Williams-Knight said another issue that continues to be a challenge for restaurants is the rising price of food. Restaurant patrons are paying 7.1% more for their food than they did a year ago, according to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics.
“There is a little nervousness in the air, but I think restaurant owners know that we’re here for them,” she said. “We’re going to continue to fight for them and protect them in El Paso.”
