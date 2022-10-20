The Texas attorney general has declined a request by the El Paso district attorney’s office for assistance in the prosecution of Patrick Crusius, the man charged with killing 23 El Pasoans at an El Paso Walmart in 2019.
“We are aware this case has been pending for three years and this fact alone gives us pause,” stated the letter from Josh Reno, deputy attorney general for criminal justice at the Texas AG’s office. “It would only be prudent that assisting prosecution at this stage would require a review of all pertinent information related to this case from the ground up.”
The letter – addressed to Curtis Cox, senior division chief for the 34th Judicial District Attorney’s office – was undated but was attached to an email sent Sept. 29 from Amber Platt, associate deputy attorney general for criminal justice.
The letter was obtained by El Paso Inc. through a public information request.
The AG’s office also declined El Paso District Attorney Yvonne Rosales’ request for assistance because it was only for “a limited role” in the prosecution.
“Our view is that any assistance from our office would require the same review and understanding of the case,” the letter stated. “To offer assistance with a lower amount of review would be an imprudent undertaking and would likely result in a lower quality of assistance on our part.”
The attorney general, it continued, “is willing to prosecute State v. Crusius as the District Attorney Pro Tem. This allows our office and our prosecutors to exclusively handle this case as the attorney of record.”
The El Paso district attorney’s office did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
In a Sept. 10 letter, the El Paso district attorney notified more than a dozen judicial officeholders, including U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland and Texas Gov. Greg Abbott, that she was “considering asking for the assistance of the Attorney General of Texas in the prosecution and handling of this case.”
Three days later, Cox submitted an official “Request for Prosecution Assistance” to the attorney general’s intake and records division. The request indicated that assistance was needed in the capital murder and aggravated assault case against Crusius “to protect the integrity of the case.”
Also on that day, Rosales sent a letter to Attorney General Ken Paxton.
“In light of the recent extreme focus by the media and personal attacks on myself and my administration, I find it necessary to reach out to you to explore the possibility that your office/agency can assist in the prosecution of the above case,” she stated about the Walmart shooting case.
Rosales also requested “the presence of an Assistant Attorney General from Austin to attend all future hearings in order to defuse the politics surrounding the case.”
The letter also reiterated past allegations that the DA’s office is “greatly concerned at what appears to be waste and a lack of accountability in the expenses by defense counsel Joe Spencer and his staff of 16 people being paid by taxpayer funds.”
It closes with a plea for attention into the Walmart prosecution because the “case is now past the three-year mark and the defense team is inappropriately attempting to push out a possible trial date by at least another two years, for a total of five years in duration” since the June 25, 2020, indictment was filed against Crusius.
