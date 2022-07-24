The Classroom Fund, a project of the El Paso Community Foundation, handed out school supplies to 50 teachers from districts across El Paso and Las Cruces. The teachers each received $1,000 worth of supplies at a reception hosted by the foundation on July 19. The program, launched in 2011, provides materials directly to educators through a competitive application process.
Teachers receive school supplies
