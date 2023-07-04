A Taiwanese auto parts maker has announced plans to build a factory in Santa Teresa, N.M., and hire 350 employees.
Hota Industrial Manufacturing, which produces automotive gears for Tesla and other carmakers, said that it has signed an agreement for a 30-acre parcel in the Westpark Industrial Park. It plans to invest $72 million.
“Hota chose New Mexico’s borderplex because of the availability of desirable land, the workforce and our logistical advantages that provides access to both Mexico’s factories and North American customers,” said Alicia J. Keyes, the New Mexico Economic Development Department secretary. “Hota is one of several new companies who see New Mexico as a solution to fortify and diversify their global supply chain.”
A state incentives agreement is pending and could include a variety of tax credits, job-creation grants and job training assistance.
According to Hota, it is the largest automotive gear transmission component company in Taiwan with an annual production of nearly 20 million transmission gears.
Supply chain snarls during the pandemic and cost increases have prompted some companies to move production to North America to be closer to their customers.
The “reshoring” trend has led to a manufacturing boom in Juárez, Mexico, and Santa Teresa.
Over the last two years, the number of vehicles processed at the Santa Teresa Port of Entry has doubled. More than 160,000 trucks were processed in 2022, a record for the land port, according to a news release.
Other recent expansions in the area include Franklin Mountain Packaging, Louisiana Pepper Exchage and Oro.
