Business leaders from Taiwan toured the El Paso region last week to explore investment opportunities.
The delegation was hosted by The Borderplex Alliance, which hopes more manufacturers will expand their operations in the borderland as supply chain woes spur more companies to rethink their dependence on Asia.
“Supply chain snarls, geopolitical tensions and national security necessitate a new approach to globalization,” said Jon Barela, CEO of The Borderplex Alliance. “Onshoring in the borderplex region is the answer.”
The delegation from Taiwan visited the region to learn about the area and “better understand the landscape of the automotive supply chain,” said Tony Yuan, a Taiwan Electrical and Electronic Manufacturers’ Association board member.
With several Taiwanese companies already operating in Juárez, Mexico, Yuan said they are looking to expand.
The delegation included 19 people who represent two large Taiwan business associations and 13 Taiwanese companies.
Barela said the United States-Mexico-Canada Agreement has made the region an ideal location for foreign direct investment.
The effort to attract more foreign investment to the region could get another boost if Congress passes the CHIPS Act, which would provide government subsidies to encourage the production of semiconductors in the United States. That would drive more interest in the El Paso region, said Brent Omdahl, commercial chief of the American Institute in Taiwan.
“In many of the supply chains that we’ve been talking about, there’s a convergence of technology, semiconductors being the core of that” he said. “With Taiwan being at the center of bringing some of these advanced nodes semiconductor manufacturing to the United States, what that will mean is that there’ll be a greater incentive for supply chains that use advanced nodes semiconductors to also manufacture here.”
Email El Paso Inc. reporter Luis Rios at lrios@elpasoinc.com or call 915-534-442 ext. 132
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.