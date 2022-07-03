The chief executive officer of one of El Paso’s largest nonprofits has resigned.
The YWCA El Paso del Norte Region announced the abrupt move on Monday, June 27, in an email addressed to community leaders and supporters, as well as a press release.
Sylvia Acosta led the nonprofit as its CEO for five years, guiding its response to the pandemic, securing more than $40 million in donations and launching the renovation of three of the YWCA’s centers.
“While we are saddened to see Sylvia go, we applaud her service to YWCA and our community, and we wish her the very best in her future endeavors,” said board chair Michele Miller in her email to supporters. “YWCA is proud of the growth and progress we have made during Dr. Acosta’s five years of leadership.”
The YWCA has not said why Acosta resigned or where she is going. It did say that Sereka Barlow, who previously served on the YWCA board of directors, was appointed interim CEO until a permanent replacement can be found.
“It’s been an incredible five years, and I will be forever proud of the growth and outstanding achievements of YWCA,” Acosta said in the news release. “I strongly believe in YWCA’s mission of eliminating racism and empowering women, and I will continue to live these values as I step into my next opportunity. I look forward to continuing to support YWCA.”
The YWCA El Paso del Norte Region had revenue of $41 million in 2019 and total assets of $17 million, according to its public tax filings. Acosta’s salary was $175,088 in 2019, the nonprofit reported.
An El Paso native and Bel Air High School graduate, Acosta has a doctorate in educational leadership from New Mexico State University. She was named a Woman of Impact by El Paso Inc. in 2021 and an Outstanding Texas Child Advocate by Children at Risk, a national advocacy organization.
She led the nonprofit’s response to several crises in the region, including the refugee surge in 2019, mass shooting on Aug. 3, 2019, and ongoing coronavirus pandemic. Acosta spoke out against the separation of migrant children from their families, and the nonprofit helped to raise support for refugees. She also testified before Congress after the mass shooting.
During her tenure, the YWCA expanded its after-school programs and provided no-cost child care to families impacted financially by the pandemic.
“On behalf of the board, I want to extend our sincere gratitude for Sylvia’s leadership and vision,” Miller said in the news release. “Sylvia was instrumental in elevating YWCA and she is leaving the organization with a strong foundation to continue serving the El Paso community.”
