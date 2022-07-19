Shibley Azar started his company in 1907, choosing a location near the Rio Grande for the first home of Azar Nut Company.
Azar first focused his business on pecan shelling and packaging. Over the last 115 years, the company now known as Mount Franklin Foods has grown to more than 4,000 employees.
With its headquarters in the borderland, the company has an advantage when competing against other U.S. companies and beyond, said Enrique Grajeda, CEO of Mount Franklin Foods.
“I think that we have a trained workforce in Juárez and El Paso and being very close to different transportation methods that can reach all over the U.S. positions us in a very good way so we can continue to be competitive in the market,” Grajeda said.
The company owns over 600 brands, including Sunrise Confections, a brand that produces gummy and hard candies. Last year, Sunrise was ranked 19th in the top 60 North American candy companies by Candy Industry, a global confectionery online publication.
“Chances are that if you’re eating candy, there’s a high probability that it was supplied and manufactured by us,” Grajeda said.
Through its century-plus history, Mount Franklin Foods has made significant acquisitions to continue growth. They include the 2019 acquisition of Hospitality Mints, a manufacturer of custom-ordered mints for restaurants across the U.S. The company also acquired Element Food Solutions, which specializes in dry-blend ingredients,
in 2020.
When talking about the pandemic and the supply chain challenges it caused, Grajeda said they had to adjust and make difficult decisions, including relocating one of their brands.
“With Hospitality Mints, we decided to relocate that operation from North Carolina to El Paso and basically that business disappeared overnight,” he says. “We adjusted our workforce as a result of that.”
Despite other challenges, the pandemic did not decrease the demand for sweets. Grajeda said it seemed like it doubled and that they were ready to supply it.
“I believe that we’re probably behind maybe two years in building the capacity in order to satisfy the demand,” he said.
Grajeda said he sees the post-pandemic potential from this demand as it shows that their business can grow more.
As Mount Franklin Foods has grown, it has hired new talent and retain tenured workers.
Barbara Powell, the vice president of foodservice at Mount Franklin Foods, has been working there for the last 34 years. When just coming out of school and looking for a job, she says she didn’t know much about Azar and went in for an interview in customer service blind.
“I’m very fortunate to get opportunities here that I may not have been afforded in other places, particularly in the beginning,” she says.
