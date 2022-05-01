Businesspeople, soldiers, students from the U.S. Army Sergeants Major Academy and their families, met on the AstroTurf to putt for a cause at the Sunrise Rotary Club’s 14th Miniature Golf Tournament.
More than $30,000 was raised at the event, which was held April 23 at Adventure Zone. The funds support local nonprofits, projects by Sunrise Rotary and scholarships to Rotary’s youth leadership camp.
The tournament was led by co-chairs Flo Buchmueller and Debbie Telles. The club meets 7 a.m. Wednesdays at Weck’s, 7019 N. Mesa. For more information, email Flo Buchmueller at flo.buchmueller@gmail.com.
