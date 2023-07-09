Sunland Park Mall has a new owner and soon will have a new name.
The ailing Westside mall was purchased last week by Enoch Kimmelman, president and CEO of Starr Western Wear.
Kimmelman declined to disclose the purchase price but said the vision is to revitalize the space with shopping and entertainment.
The mall’s new name is the Shops at Solana.
“Malls across the country have gone through a change in the way that they operate,” Kimmelman told El Paso Inc. “Now, successful malls are places with shopping and entertainment, activities for the family – a place to go that’s temperature-controlled and a safe environment.”
The mall purchase does not include any of the large anchor stores, such as Dillard’s, which own their own spaces. It’s not clear if there are any plans for vacant anchor spots, including the former Forever 21
“Dillards is here, and they have a very successful business, and we love having them as neighbors,” Kimmelman said. “Other anchors will probably be backfilled very easily. Tenants will see how the mall starts to develop and become reenergized.”
Sunland Park was once part of a strong portfolio of malls owned by Simon Properties. It was then placed in Washington Prime Group, a real estate trust of lower-performing properties owned by Simon.
Washington Prime Group filed for bankruptcy in 2021.
Sunland Park Mall opened in 1988. Over the years, it has hollowed out into a shell of its former self, with water features running dry, most foliage converted to synthetic plants, store closures, departures and consolidations and thinning crowds.
While nearby big box stores net a loyal following of shoppers, Sunland Park Mall has been unable to regain the momentum it had in the ’90s.
Starr Western Wear, owned by Kimmelman, moved into the anchor spot left vacant after Macy’s closed in 2017.
Last year, Dillard’s, one of the remaining anchor tenants, consolidated its men’s and home departments into one building with women and kid sections.
In the past several years, there’s been a push to revitalize the mall. Newer tenants include Tru Fit Athletic Club and the Monkey Rock family fun center.
The owners of Monkey Rock are also in the process of opening an aquarium on the first floor of the mall.
“That will be quite a nice feature for the Westside,” Kimmelman said.
Operating the Starr Western Wear location at Sunland Park Mall helped him realize the untapped potential of the large facility. He said the mall’s previous owner was not helping it build success.
“We have the unique market being here on the border, being close to New Mexico,” Kimmelman said. “I was born and grew up here in El Paso and have insight into the region, and the culture, which is what’s going to give us the opportunity to reinvigorate and bring life back into the mall.”
Kimmelman said he’s working with Fred Dalbin of Wright & Dalbin Architects on a new facade for the mall entryway, and he said the interior will get new finishes.
Email El Paso Inc. reporter Sara Sanchez at sesanchez@elpasoinc.com or call 915-534-4422.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.