Beat down by a pandemic, then inflation, a migrant crisis and a retail slump, the owners of the colorful retail shops in the Downtown shopping district say they can’t catch a break.
El Centro, which was once known as the Golden Horseshoe for its U-shape, leads from the international bridges, along El Paso and Stanton streets, to the heart of Downtown.
It’s golden perhaps, but not Gucci. Shoppers are drawn by the deals with shops selling everything from inexpensive socks and shoes to sunglasses and caps. The district’s lifeblood has been the steady stream of shoppers from Juárez.
“There is a variety of locally owned shops that sell great products at great prices and provide a shopping experience that lets you enjoy our Downtown,” said Joe Gudenrath, executive director of the El Paso Downtown Management District.
But store owners and employees say they feel like they are on a sinking ship as they struggle to draw customers.
“Downtown’s just not what it used to be,” said Nelson Cha, a store manager at Sam’s Toys on South Stanton. “In the nighttime, it’s just a ghost town.”
Tanny Berg, who co-founded the El Paso Central Business Association, said Downtown shopping was El Paso’s best kept secret from the 1940s to 1980s.
Berg said business was driven by Mexican shoppers coming over the border and buying cheap products in mass amounts when security was more relaxed.
“Those people did not want anyone else to know how well they were doing,” Berg said about the shop owners.
But in 2023, many of those same stores are facing challenges.
Judy Wang, the owner of 999 Shoe Outlet on South El Paso Street, said business has not recovered since the peak of the pandemic. And now inflation is making it worse.
“When I asked a customer why they don’t shop around Downtown more, they said it’s because everything’s very expensive,” Wang said.
Gudenrath said the stream of customers the shops rely on in El Centro dropped dramatically when travel was restricted across the international bridges during the pandemic.
“We have yet to see those numbers in terms of pedestrians crossing even come close to pre-pandemic levels,” he said.
Long wait times to cross from Juárez to El Paso continue to impact business, Wang said.
“People have told me that they wait for maybe like three hours at the border before coming in,” she said.
And many of those who are crossing the border are driving to other areas of El Paso to do their shopping.
Berg said the Downtown stores have to compete with popular shopping centers, like Cielo Vista Mall, Bassett Place and the Outlet Shoppes at El Paso. El Centro also doesn’t have a big retail anchor or name-brand stores.
“El Paso has Target, Walmart, Best Buy, Costco, Ross and Marshalls, and none of them have a store in Downtown El Paso,” Berg said.
The only chain retailers in the area are the 99 Cents Only store on South Stanton and Starr Western Wear on East Overland.
For the stores on El Paso and Stanton streets to find more success, Berg said it depends on the city to improve other aspects of Downtown to attract more Mexican shoppers, El Pasoans and tourists.
“Downtown is the hub and spoke of the wheel that is El Paso,” Berg said. “If you don’t have the spokes, the wheel can’t turn. Downtown drives El Paso as a community forward, places like Cielo Vista and Sunland Park Mall don’t.”
Gudenrath said having events and entertainment in Downtown is crucial for attracting more shoppers to El Centro.
“We, along with our other event venues and event providers, are working constantly to bring more people Downtown and bring exposure to the area,” Gudenrath said. “We’re very fortunate to have great businesses and hardworking business owners who are down there putting their blood, sweat and tears into their businesses.”
For now, Wang can only work to bring in customers and hope economic conditions will improve.
“These stores are very great and have very great prices,” Wang said. “Hopefully, we can bring more customers to our stores. I always do my best and everyone else here does their best too for their business and for Downtown.”
