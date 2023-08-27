Shop owners on El Paso Street say business is picking up in the Downtown shopping district – welcome news for a key Downtown sector that was battered by the pandemic.
One of the major factors boosting retail in El Paso is the strength of the peso, which is at its highest level against the dollar since late 2014.
“This was a good place pre-COVID. South El Paso Street used to be packed,” said Hector Ayala, owner of Premier Uniforms & Tactical Gear at 416 S. El Paso. “It still gets packed on Saturdays, but it used to get packed every day. It’s all right now, but not as good as before COVID.”
As more consumers from across the border shop in El Paso, they enter with their pesos soaring in value. The peso was changing hands Friday at 16.79 to the U.S. dollar, gaining 20% against the dollar since last fall.
“The peso has strengthened against the dollar and reached its strongest point since November of 2014,” said Tom Fullerton, an economist at the University of Texas at El Paso. “The peso is now at about its fundamental value, which means customers on either side of the border are not seeing the price they pay being artificially inflated or deflated.”
Among the factors that have pushed the peso to its current value are rising interest rates and maquiladora growth that has caused the manufacturing industry to boom.
Fullerton said the peso’s value had been depressed in part by political rhetoric in 2015, when Donald Trump was campaigning for the Republican nomination.
“He discussed Mexico, saying things about the North American Free Trade Agreement and people from Mexico that other candidates had not previously said,” Fullerton said. “It made the currency market very nervous about whether economic and financial ties between the two countries would be maintained.”
When Trump took office, Fullerton said, the peso was 40% undervalued against the dollar. The pandemic pulled the value down further.
Today is a different story, and Fullerton said the peso’s value is a good thing for El Paso.
“It allows customers to purchase goods and services with pesos, which makes sense for businesses in El Paso to do,” he said.
But, he added, the peso’s strength could be temporary as the 2024 election begins in both the U.S. and Mexico.
“2024 is a big question mark at this point,” Fullerton said. “There are candidates in both countries that don’t support, for instance, the United States-Mexico-Canada Agreement. Things like that can cause a lot of volatility in the currency market.”
At Premier Uniforms & Tactical Gear, Ayala said he does not accept pesos.
“Every time we exchanged it, we got a different amount,” he said. “It’s not a consistent strategy, and the value fluctuates too much. We always lose money when we exchange them into dollars.”
Most Mexican shoppers exchange their pesos for dollars before they cross the border.
“I get at least someone once a week asking if we accept pesos,” he said. “I’ll say no, and sure enough, they’ll still have dollars.”
Dave’s Pawn Shop accepts pesos for purchases and pawn shop loans, even though customers with pesos are rare these days.
“Money is money. Why would we say no to money?” said Norma Rodriguez, a store clerk at Dave’s. “We just need to be a little bit more cautious and monitor how the peso is doing when exchanging our pesos. We still don’t want to take a loss.”
The pawn shop is filled with many oddities, including Chupacabra statues and mummified figures.
When pricing for these items in pesos, Rodriguez said they value items a little over the exchange rate to have better chances of making their money back.
“For example, if the peso is at the exchange rate at 17.50, we’ll take it in pesos more for somewhere at 18.50,” she said. “You never know how it’s going to be priced though. It’s like asking if your lottery numbers are going to win.”
