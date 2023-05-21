El Pasoans will soon be able to not only shop for clothes at Sunland Park Mall but also see otters, stingrays and sharks.
The owners of the Monkey Rock family entertainment center are spearheading a $5 million project to open Jungle Reef – a 26,000-square-foot interactive aquarium. It will be next to Dillard’s, where Old Navy used to be.
“It’s going to have stingray touch pools, a shark tank, a bird aviary and an otter enclosure where you can touch, feed and learn about the animals,” said Jon Hepworth, one of the owners of Monkey Rock.
“We’re going to bring in a lot of schools for field trips and even sensory days for kids who are diagnosed with autism.”
Jungle Reef is expected to open in spring 2024, with price packages to be confirmed at a later date.
Until 2001, Hepworth was the chief operating officer at Blue Zoo, an interactive aquarium business with locations in Washington, Oklahoma, Louisiana, Arkansas and Idaho.
Hepworth and his brothers Taylor, Cy, Jordan and Thane, are using that experience to create their own aquarium in El Paso.
“The El Paso Zoo has aquarium enclosures, but there’s no dedicated brick-and-mortar building that’s just an aquarium,” Hepworth said, adding that the nearest full aquarium experience is the ABQ BioPark Aquarium in Albuquerque.
Some of the animals that Jungle Reef is advertising on social media include blacktip reef sharks, otters, stingrays and reptiles like an albino Burmese python and bearded dragons.
The reptiles will be rehomed and come from adoption centers and rescues, Hepworth said. And the aquatic animals will come from fish rehabilitation farms and zoos accredited by the Association of Zoos and Aquariums, including Underwater World and Sea Dwelling Creatures in California.
“Fishes like the black tip reef sharks, which have been overfished in the panhandle of Florida, are a good educational opportunity for kids and families,” he said. “We’re also going to be conserving them by having them in a safe enclosure, where they won’t be threatened.”
About five staff members will care for animals and maintain the tank ecosystems. Hepworth said they are recruiting from Unity College, a university in Maine known for its environmental programs.
Hepworth and his siblings opened Monkey Rock at Sunland Park Mall in October 2022. He says the family fun center, which has indoor rock climbing and other attractions, has proven successful and an average of 400 to 500 people come on weekends.
While the aquarium will be a separate attraction from Monkey Rock, Hepworth said that some of the branding and color schemes will match.
“We went after a very similar concept with a name like Jungle Reef because we like the jungle theme,” he said. “But it’s going to be apples and oranges when it comes to the actual business model.”
Sunland Park Mall, like many malls across the country, has struggled to attract customers and national retailers. Hepworth said he and his brothers hope attractions like the aquarium and Monkey Rock will help to boost foot traffic.
Nationally, malls have increasingly relied on entertainment options to drive traffic as brick-and-mortar retail has shrunk. It’s a trend that inspired the entrepreneurs to open Monkey Rock.
“If you want to revitalize a mall like Sunland Park, which was a destination location in the ’90s and early 2000s, it’s something that families have never seen before,” Hepworth said. “It’s also going to help the small businesses at the mall by bringing more people to the food courts and even the clothing stores here.”
Sunland Park Mall management did not respond to El Paso Inc.’s request for comment.
