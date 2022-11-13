Steve Ortega, a fifth generation El Pasoan, served as a member of City Council from 2005 to 2013 before running unsuccessfully for mayor.
Since then, Ortega, 45, has been mostly out of the public eye, working as a consultant on transportation issues and running a law firm that focuses on estate planning and probate.
He is a graduate of the University of Texas at Austin and the George Washington University School of Law in Washington, D.C.
Ortega’s political career began when he returned to El Paso after law school. At that time, he said there were some “pretty rotten things happening with the local city government.”
Ortega was friends with fellow progressives Susie Byrd and Beto O’Rourke, who would serve on City Council with him and Veronica Escobar, who was elected El Paso County judge.
“I think the mindset coming back was that we can accept what’s going on, or we can try to make a difference in the community,” Ortega said. “One of the ways to do that was to get involved politically.
“So, in 2004, three of us, Susie Byrd, Beto O’Rourke and myself, decided to run for office on a similar agenda. Basically, it was to set a higher standard of expectations for the community, invest in our Downtown, which back at that time was decrepit, and invest in things like parks and transportation systems.
“At that time, El Paso had just transitioned to a city manager form of government. We thought that best-case scenario, one or two of us would get elected, but it turned out the three of us got elected and came in with a pretty strong reformist agenda.”
Last week, O’Rourke, who served in Congress from 2013 to 2019, lost his bid to become Texas governor.
Escobar has represented El Paso in Congress since 2019 and Byrd works as a director at UTEP’s Aerospace Center.
Ortega’s eight-year political career ended when he ran for mayor in 2013 and was defeated by Oscar Leeser, who took 74% of the votes in the runoff.
El Paso Inc. caught up with Ortega. He spoke with us before the Nov. 8th midterm election.
Q: What have you been doing since you got out of politics?
I used my legal education to open up a law practice shortly after the mayoral election, where it went into a runoff and I lost, primarily on the ballpark issue. So after I lost that race, I used my legal background and my education and decided to open up a law office.
I had a few family members pass away, and then got started with estate planning and probate. So I just kind of learned through family members passing away, and the expectation was “he’s a lawyer and can figure out what to do.” I’ve now established a probate practice here in town and estate planning. I have an 8-year-old daughter, and things are really good.
Q: Do you have any plans to get back into politics?
Zero plans to get back into politics. I feel like I have done my time. I always will support good candidates and good causes for the community, but as for elected office, there is no way.
Q: What were some of the best memories from your eight years on City Council?
One of the most difficult issues was the Downtown revitalization issue.
You had some vested interests in Downtown who set a very low standard of expectation for the community. So, there was a very vigorous revitalization debate that took place. Ultimately, a Downtown plan was passed. You had members of the private sector and nonprofit sector reinvesting in Downtown, and now we have a Downtown that’s on the rise and the community can be proud of. So that is a fond memory.
We also had a domestic partnership measure that we passed, whereby domestic partners could receive health care benefits back in the day before people who were gay could legally marry. You could be gay but were not eligible for your partner’s health insurance.
We passed that at the city level, and a local pastor in town sought to overturn the measure politically, which he was successful at doing. I’m proud of the people that I served on council with, who said this was wrong. We went through the court system, and, ultimately, we prevailed.
Then you have the baseball stadium, which is part of the Downtown area. At that time, it was extraordinarily controversial. You had a lot of interests against that, and now, by and large, people will tell you that it is the centerpiece for our Downtown and our community.
Q: There also was a quality-of-life bond that was passed?
Yes, in 2012, we passed an almost $500 million quality of life bond. All of those projects are completed or are underway, with the exception of the multipurpose arena, which, unfortunately, has been thwarted by out-of-town interests and a local UTEP professor.
Q: Overall, what do you think of the progress that has been made since it was passed?
The progress has been good, but not great. To make it great will be to realize that multipurpose arena. El Paso is the largest city in the country without a modern arena to see shows or events, etc.
The coliseum, quite frankly, is just not something that this community can be proud of. The Don Haskins Center was built out in 1977 as a basketball-specific arena. So, you have limited options when it comes to that type of entertainment venue.
Q: What is your opinion right now of Beto O’Rourke and his run for governor, and what do you think his chances are?
I’m super proud of him. He is a man who is not afraid to put forth his convictions. The issue right now of access to assault-style weapons is something that needs to be addressed, and he’s brought light to that. There are the issues involving the electrical grid here in the state of Texas. I just have the highest level of respect for him.
I’m not going to tell you that he’s a frontrunner, because he’s not, but I think there are some issues that are causing Texans to rethink where they stand along the political spectrum. The abortion decision is one thing that may affect the November election, as well as the mass shootings that we’ve had, it seems, on a regular basis.
Q: How about Veronica Escobar?
She’s the best congressperson that we’ve had in my lifetime. She’s bringing resources to this community. She’s making key relationships in Washington, D.C., and we’re now starting to see some of the fruits of those labors. Money is coming back to El Paso for our international bridges, for Castner Range, for Fort Bliss. She is a rising star in Washington, D.C., and El Paso is lucky to have her.
Q: What are some of the biggest issues facing the El Paso government and its constituents?
Basically, I think you have two camps. One camp thinks El Paso is a poor, backwards community, and they want to keep it that way. I totally reject that perspective. I think you have others who view El Paso as a community that is on the rise. It should be the premier community in the Southwest, and they’re working to get us there.
We’re extraordinarily lucky to be positioned where we are. Right now, I think binational trade is going to continue to increase. I think we’re going to be the recipient of a lot of those investment dollars. We arguably have now a quality of life that is competitive with other communities of the Southwest. If you want to get people to invest here, they have to feel good about the options of what is going on in your community.
When I was growing up, the saying was, ‘There’s nothing to do in El Paso.’ You can say that anymore, so I am very optimistic about this community’s future.
But we’ve got to elect people who have a very high bar of expectations for the community, and we have to shun people who are aiming for the bottom of the barrel. Now, we are starting to see some the fruits of not only high expectations, but realizing those high expectations.
