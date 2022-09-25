Texas roads have a new map for the next 10 years ahead.
The Texas Department of Transportation this month released the state’s Unified Transportation Program, a plan that identifies funding and project priorities for 2023 through 2032.
El Paso has been allotted nearly $797 million in funding for a slew of projects, including redesigning and rebuilding a major part of Interstate 10 through the center of the city.
The state plan lays out $85 billion in funding for about 7,000 Texas infrastructure projects over the next 10 years. None of the projects are set in stone, and the plan is updated each year.
Jennifer Wright, public affairs officer for TxDOT, described the plan as a living document.
“Every year, it changes based on project development and projects that get approved,” Wright said.
In the introduction to the 2023 plan, J. Bruce Bugg Jr., chairman of the Texas Transportation Commission, said the state’s infrastructure is crucial for global trade and economic success.
“It reflects a continued focus on improving transportation safety as the top priority, maintaining our current system, addressing traffic congestion and improving statewide connectivity over the next decade,” Bugg said.
Here are some highlights from the Unified Transportation Program for the El Paso sector, which includes six counties: Brewster, Culberson, El Paso, Hudspeth, Jeff Davis and Presidio.
El Paso County
There are six projects outlined in the plan for El Paso County.
The largest is the reconstruction of I-10 from Executive to Copia, known as Segment 2, which is estimated to cost $750.5 million.
Of that cost, there’s still $445.5 million in funding to be determined. Wright said the commission can designate funding for that missing amount from a number of categories.
TxDOT added more funding to the Segment 2 project. The state added $106.3 million under the metro/urban corridor category and added $191 million in the strategic priority category.
The reconstruction of I-10 would run through Downtown, and community leaders are studying and vying for a deck plaza to be built over the freeway, potentially connecting neighborhoods like Sunset Heights to Downtown.
“We have a lot of work to do,” said Ted Houghton, an El Paso businessman and former Texas transportation commissioner. “We have the grant, $900,000 from the U.S. DOT, for the design and engineering of the deck park. It has to be incorporated with the cap sometime in the near future.”
Wright said there has not been funding allotted for a deck plaza in the 2023 Unified Transportation Program. She said TxDOT is looking at the Klyde Warren Park in Dallas as a funding model. Opened in 2012, the park was built over the Woodall Rodgers Freeway using private, public and grant funding.
“As we design our freeway project, we’re designing it in a way that would not preclude a deck plaza,” Wright said. “If it’s a go, then it can be adapted to our design.”
There’s also funding for new frontage roads between Executive and Sunland Park. The project cost is estimated to be $16.5 million.
“Frontage roads play a really important role for incident management, and we don’t have those continuous roads through town,” Wright said. “That’s not very common, especially for a large urban core like El Paso.”
TxDOT is planning to widen US-62 from Global Reach to Zaragoza, at a cost of $101.5 million.
The transportation plan also includes funding for an interchange at I-10 and Artcraft. The project is slated to cost $168.5 million.
Wright said the project is to help relieve congestion caused by large wind turbine blades accessing I-10 and coming from Santa Teresa.
The Borderland Expressway Phase I project is included in this year’s plan. The project would run on U.S.-54 from Dyer to Railroad and would cost $20.4 million.
There’s also funding for a busy and fast-growing part of town. The plan has $6 million in funding for Horizon City intersection improvements at Horizon Boulevard and Darrington Road.
Email El Paso Inc. reporter Sara Sanchez at sesanchez@elpasoinc.com or call 915-534-4422.
(1) comment
Huge waste of money. 750 million to reconstruct I-10 through Downtown? I love how the "transportation" plan is only highway projects. As if public transportation doesn't exist. But sure, let's just keep building more freeways until the entire state of Texas is just one large highway.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.