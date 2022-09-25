Unified Transportation Program

The largest of six projects outlined in the Unified Transportation Program for El Paso County is the reconstruction of I-10 from Executive to Copia. The $750.5 million project would include the reconstruction of the interstate through Downtown.

 Photo by Cosima Rangel

Texas roads have a new map for the next 10 years ahead.

0
0
0
0
1

Tags

Recommended for you

(1) comment

markgorbett

Huge waste of money. 750 million to reconstruct I-10 through Downtown? I love how the "transportation" plan is only highway projects. As if public transportation doesn't exist. But sure, let's just keep building more freeways until the entire state of Texas is just one large highway.

Report Add Reply

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.