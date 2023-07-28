Democratic Texas State Rep. Evelina “Lina” Ortega – the quiet, determined presence in the Texas House who for seven years has countered the conservative policies of the state GOP – announced on July 27 that she will not seek reelection for a fifth term.
“It has been a crazy day since the announcement (Thursday),” said the El Paso Democrat, who was fielding calls from constituents and colleagues late into the night following the news that this would be her last term.
“It was not an easy decision. It has been an honor and it really is a privilege to serve in the state House,” said Ortega, who is serving her fourth term as the District 77 representative.
The district includes a broad swath of El Paso County from the southern portion along the border to the Upper Valley, and portions of Central and the Northeast.
“I want to spend more time with family and with friends, but I will still continue to be involved in the community,” said Ortega, adding that she still has not decided on any specific position to pursue. “All I know is that it is time to be back home.”
Before winning election, Ortega was a law partner with attorney and former El Paso Mayor Ray Caballero. She was also a solo practitioner who has been recognized, according to her Texas House of Representatives biography, as a Texas Super Lawyer by the Thomson Reuters service, as one of the Best Lawyers in America and as a Preeminent Woman Lawyer.
Ortega said the political tenor in the state surrounding border issues, particularly from Texas Gov. Greg Abbott, has frustrated her, hitting a topic of strong interest to her: the treatment of people attempting to migrate and seek asylum through Texas.
“Abbot is not the friendliest governor towards migrants,” she said. “I believe we should treat everyone like a human being and what is taking place with regards to our border is not something I agree with on state policy,” she said.
Working in the Republican controlled legislature as a Democrat has limited her ability to aggressively push initiatives that are important to her. With the Republican governor’s ability to block legislation, and his combative stance toward Democratic Party issues, her effectiveness was muted, she said.
“As a state representative, when you’re trying to pass legislation, you are trying to be as effective as you can for your own community,” she said. “You are somewhat restrained because (Abbott) has the power to veto your bills, and there is retribution that takes place. And that’s been very clear to me as a state representative, and I don’t want to compromise my Democratic values.”
Ortega stressed that the current rancorous atmosphere of Texas politics did not play any role in her decision to not seek reelection.
“That really did not affect my decision,” she said.
Nonetheless, the Texas Capitol “is not a friendly atmosphere for Democrats,” she said.
A request for comment was submitted to the Texas governor’s office, but no comment was received by press time.
Ortega’s top areas of focus, she said, have been “health care, transportation and anything that spurs economic development for El Paso.”
The popularity and effectiveness of Ortega, who was elected after state Rep. Marisa Marquez retired in 2017, might be best reflected in the fact that Ortega has been unopposed by Democratic challengers in her 2018, 2020 and 2022 election bids.
El Paso County Judge Ricardo Samaniego told El Paso Inc. that he considers Ortega to be “one of the strongest and most determined legislators since my initial election as county judge.”
“Although Rep. Ortega was a committed community advocate on many fronts, she will be most missed for her knowledge and advocacy on transportation matters for our entire community,” he continued. “She exemplified values and integrity in all aspects of her life.”
State Sen. César Blanco, D-El Paso, in a prepared statement said that Ortega “has been a vocal champion for our community as part of our El Paso state legislative delegation.”
“From her tireless work on transportation to her advocacy for repairing the Wyler Tramway and establishing a law school in El Paso, she has made a positive difference for our community, which the El Paso delegation will continue,” Blanco said.
When asked about her biggest disappointment while serving, Ortega promptly said, “Gun legislation.” She said she moved quickly to file legislative bills after the Aug. 3, 2019, Walmart shooting in El Paso.
“I filed a bill asking for background checks on the purchase of any weapons, I filed legislation to raise the age from 18 to to 21 on assault rifles and I filed legislation to ban assault rifles, but it was never put up for a vote,” she said. “That was my biggest disappointment.”
She said her biggest victories were in securing more adequate funding from the state for El Paso, which she said has had a history of underfunding.
“I’m incredibly proud of that,” she said.
Still on her radar, she said, is pushing for a law school to be opened in El Paso. She has secured funding “to have a study done for a law school in El Paso at the University of Texas at El Paso.”
It’s the first time that a study would be undertaken to assess the viability of a law school in El Paso, she said, and added emphatically: “We are the only – and I repeat – the only major urban community in the United States that does not have a law school.”
When asked if she had any plans to run for another elected office, she said, “No, not at this time.”
She said she announced her decision early to provide candidates enough time to campaign for her vacated position.
The next election for the Texas House is Nov. 5, 2024, and the filing deadline is Dec. 11 2023.
“It’s time for a fresh face to take on and advocate for the needs of El Paso,” she said, and added that there has been “an enormous amount of interest from people saying that they’re interested in running for this position.”
“I don’t think that there’s going to be any lack of candidates who file for this spot,” she said.
