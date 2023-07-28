LO front mic solo.jpg

State Rep. Lina Ortega

 Photo provided by Lina Ortega

Democratic Texas State Rep. Evelina “Lina” Ortega – the quiet, determined presence in the Texas House who for seven years has countered the conservative policies of the state GOP – announced on July 27 that she will not seek reelection for a fifth term.

Lina Ortega.jpg

State Rep. Lina Ortega
