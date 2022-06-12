The UTEP banking academy is off to a good start in its first semester with students and more financial support from the banking industry.
The Texas Bankers Association presented the University of Texas at El Paso with a $100,000 donation at a meeting last week in Downtown.
El Paso was the first of 19 stops around Texas for the TBA, which is meeting with local and regional banks, as well as some lawmakers, to outline its policy priorities, banking resources and advocacy efforts.
Brent Cox, vice president of member relations at the TBA, said on Monday that UTEP has embraced the mission to create a talent pipeline for the banking industry in the El Paso region.
“This program has left the dock,” Cox said. “It’s sailing and doing wonderfully well.”
The banking academy was launched in September to help address the shortage of banking professionals in the region and lack of diversity in banking. It started bringing on students this spring and now has about 25. Founding partners include WestStar, an El Paso-based community bank that made a $1 million donation to the program.
“It takes time, but our goal is to build a talent pipeline for banking institutes in the region,” said James Payne, dean of the UTEP College of Business Administration.
Students do not have to be finance majors to participate in the banking academy. Payne said they learn about the banking industry, current issues in banking and disruptions.
At the TBA meeting on Monday at the Plaza Hotel Pioneer Park, Chris Furlow, president of the association, said one of the biggest challenges for banks is training and retaining talent. The group works with many universities around the state, including Texas A&M, Sam Houston State, Texas Tech and Texas Southern University.
“TBA has a responsibility on your behalf to invest into these banking programs that are developing the next generation of bank talent. We couldn’t be more proud,” Furlow said.
The banking academy works with many financial institutions in the region, including GECU, Bank of America, Commerce Bank, Sunflower Bank, First Light Credit Union, Teachers Federal Credit Union, Chase and Wells Fargo. The Texas Bankers Association is also part of the program.
Payne said the academy is interested in connecting with other interested financial institutions. It works with its partners to create a workforce pipeline and to learn what is needed in El Paso’s banking ecosystem.
“Our goal is to continue to meet the needs of the financial institutions in the region that are participating in the banking academy,” Payne said. “They’ve provided internships, opportunities for students.”
He added, “Right now we’ll be able to produce a sufficient number to address their employment opportunities.”
Email El Paso Inc. reporter Sara Sanchez at sesanchez@elpasoinc.com or call (915) 534-4422.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.