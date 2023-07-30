Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center at El Paso has received a $6 million grant to research cancer in Hispanic populations along the U.S.-Mexico border.
The five-year grant comes from the Cancer Prevention Research Institute of Texas, or CPRIT and leaders with the state agency were in El Paso Friday to spotlight the grant.
“This award is going to make a world of difference,” Dr. Rajkumar Lakshmanaswamy, principal investigator for the project, told El Paso Inc.
Lakshmanaswamy, who is the scientific director or the Center of Emphasis in Cancer at Texas Tech El Paso, said the award will also provide funding for training junior faculty.
“A major part is we’re also going to be collecting breast cancer tissue samples, associated blood samples and other biological specimens from the patients here in the local region,” Lakshmanaswamy said. “A lot of groundbreaking research can be done using those samples, which is going to impact not only the local population but also the cancer population in the state of Texas and the country.”
CPRIT is the second largest public funder of cancer research in the United States and works to accelerate advancements in cancer prevention and cures.
The $6 million grant supports the creation of a Texas Regional Excellence in Cancer initiative at Texas Tech El Paso, which will focus on impacting cancer outcomes among Hispanics in the region.
The award is one of the first 10 Texas Regional Excellence in Cancer grants awarded by CPRIT.
Dr. Michelle Le Beau, chief scientific officer for CPRIT, described the award as transformative.
“It provides the opportunity for them to advance multidisciplinary and innovative research, where they are combining and really integrating the biological, behavioral, social and cultural determinants of cancer, and to develop new approaches to reduce the impact and burden of cancer in the Hispanic community in El Paso,” she said.
According to the American Cancer Society, cancer is the leading cause of death among Hispanics in the U.S., accounting for about 20% of deaths.
Texas Tech El Paso is the only health sciences center on the U.S.-Mexico border and serves a medically underserved community that is 83% Hispanic, according to a news release.
Former El Paso Mayor Dee Margo said this is a major accomplishment for the health sciences center. He is one of nine appointees on the oversight committee, a group chosen by the governor, lieutenant governor and speaker of the house to govern CPRIT.
“It can just be a tremendous economic driver for El Paso – not only from a health standpoint but with the research being done on cancer,” Margo said. “It gives recognition to our border community, our region, our health disparities and the needs we have for research dollars.”
