Laura Butler, David Ip and Omar Saucedo

From left: Omar Saucedo, Microsoft TechSpark Mexico, Laura Butler, executive director of Pioneers 21, and David Ip, StartupBus conductor, chat at the Downtown offices of Pioneers 21. 

 Photo provided by Barracuda PR

The offices of Pioneers 21 were filled with new ideas as participants of this year’s Silicon Valley StartupBus presented their tech initiatives to El Paso leaders in business development.

Pioneers 21 hosts stop for StartupBus North America

Leaders from the NMSU Arrowhead Center, the Medical Center of the Americas Foundation and the Bridge Accelerator join Pioneers 21 in mentoring the Silicon Valley StartupBus participants. 
View this post on Instagram

A post shared by El Paso Inc. (@elpasoinc)

StartupBus Silicon Valley Team

A StartupBus team workshops their pitch before presenting to a group of El Paso business development leaders.
View this post on Instagram

A post shared by StartupBus (@thestartupbus)

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.