The offices of Pioneers 21 were filled with new ideas as participants of this year’s Silicon Valley StartupBus presented their tech initiatives to El Paso leaders in business development.
“Silicon Valley is a bubble. This year, we have a major focus on diversity and inclusion,” says David Ip, a product manager and volunteer StartupBus conductor. “One of the big things about El Paso is there are different problems you’re trying to solve in a border city focused on regional growth.”
StartupBus, now in its 11th year, is a tech startup competition and boot camp spanning five days with buses in North America and Europe. Among its stops this year was El Paso. And on Friday, more than 20 entrepreneurs participated in workshops at Pioneers 21, a nonprofit business incubator in Downtown.
Ip points to Instacart, the grocery delivery service, as a prime example of the program’s success. The venture was founded by Apoorva Mehta with StartupBus alumni Brandon Leonardo and Max Mullen.
The young contestants on the bus are either recruited or accepted into the program through an online application. Casually referred to as “buspreneurs,” they pay their own way.
Ip, who participated in the program in 2013, says hosting a startup boot camp on a bus creates an unexpected environment where people are pushed out of their comfort zone and are forced to get creative. And when it comes to traveling, the bus waits for no one.
The buspreneurs began their journey on July 27 in San Francisco, California, at Fifty Years VC firm before stopping at the International Innovation Center in Las Vegas, Nevada, the next morning.
Each day in the program is tailored to meet specific goals. On day one, the buspreneurs are tasked with forming their own business teams and conceiving an idea for a startup. Meanwhile, day two pushes teams to continue workshopping their ideas and is focused on pivoting and reiteration, according to Ip.
The goal for contestants on day three, when StartupBus landed in the borderland, was building traction – finding customers and researching the end-user experience.
“We really want to touch on customer discovery – going through that initial process of understanding who the end-user is and what their needs are. But also uncovering any of the pain points before they take their product or service to market,” says Laura Butler, executive director of Pioneers 21.
Upon arriving at the business incubator in Downtown, the four StartupBus teams hit the ground running, splitting off into breakout rooms to refine their pitches.
This is the second time Pioneers 21 has hosted a work session for the tech startup competition and boot camp.
“What we offer is completely different from any other city on StartupBus’ route,” Butler says. “We have a partner from New Mexico, a partner in the medical industry and a partner from Juárez. We can provide support from a tri-state, binational area.”
Pitch after pitch, Butler and leaders from the NMSU Arrowhead Center, the Medical Center of the Americas Foundation and the Bridge Accelerator provided feedback to the buspreneurs.
After StartupBus’ work session in El Paso, the competition concluded at Capital Factory, an entrepreneurial center in Austin, Texas. The winner of StartupBus North America 2022 was RecruitLY, one of the Silicon Valley teams that were mentored at Pioneers 21.
“There is no grand prize in the end,” Ip says. “StartupBus is about building a network and developing that entrepreneurial spirit.”
Butler says for El Paso business owners, StartupBus provides an opportunity to expand their ecosystems.
“We want to motivate people from outside of El Paso to do business with us here, to continue to visit, and work with us to bring more innovation to the region and ultimately help the economic development of our city,” she says.
When asked about the significance of stopping in El Paso as a young entrepreneur, Pablo Arellano, a participant from Silicon Valley, cites representation.
“At 13, people would ask me what I wanted to be when I grew up and I could never identify someone prominent in tech or in business who was Latino,” he says. “My philosophy has always been to work to establish a presence and pave the way so that the next 13-year-old Latino who has these dreams can see themselves in the startup world.”
Email El Paso Inc. digital editor Amaris Richardson at amaris@elpasoinc.com.
