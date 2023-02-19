A Star Ceiling is on the horizon for the Sun City.
The El Paso Museum of Art Foundation is raising funds to bring to Downtown a $6 million installation by Leo Villareal, an American artist with roots in El Paso who is known for his work with lights.
The piece, titled Star Ceiling, will feature 13,500 coded LED lights and will be constructed near the southern entrance of the El Paso Museum of Art. In the spot now are large concrete pillars and the remnants of a once-flowing water fountain.
“This would be a very exciting addition that lines up really nicely to all the investment happening in that section of the Downtown arts district,” said Ben Fyffe, the city’s director of cultural affairs and recreation.
Villareal has ties to the borderland. He was born in Albuquerque and raised in the El Paso and Juárez region. He’s designed large-scale pieces for some of the most iconic places in the world, including the San Francisco Bay Bridge, bridges over the River Thames and the Dallas Cowboys headquarters.
His art is no stranger to El Paso. From 2019 to 2021, the El Paso Museum of Art hosted the “Leo Villareal: Early Light” exhibit, which featured early works by the artist.
A 2010 installation by Villareal called Sky can be found at the federal courthouse in Downtown.
“It’s not always the most accessible space for art,” Fyffe said.
The Star Ceiling project will come up at City Council at the end of February, he said. In 2021, City Council entered into a formal gift agreement with the El Paso Museum of Art Foundation to raise funds for Star Ceiling.
The foundation is also working with In Situ, and El Paso-based architecture firm, on analysis and assessments related to the project, Fyffe said.
The foundation is raising money through the Star Ceiling Fund set up with the Paso del Norte Community Foundation. El Pasoans can contribute to the fund.
The installation is also slated to feature reclining benches carved out of stone and plants native to the Chihuahuan Desert.
Fyffe said the idea for the Villareal project came out of pre-pandemic conversations about how to make the museum corridor of Downtown more welcoming to visitors.
The art museum will soon be joined by two nearby facilities under construction, the La Nube children’s museum and Mexican American Cultural Center, to further the city’s vision for revitalizing Downtown.
“With the children’s museum and the Mexican American Cultural Center, how do we create opportunities for the museum to be part of that energy and dynamic, and how do we make the space more inviting for people to walk between?” Fyffe said.
EPMA Foundation member Judy Robison has been championing Villareal’s work for years and helped establish talks with his art studio.
“Over the years she has pushed conversations about how we can celebrate an artist with really strong El Paso and Juárez ties who now operates on a global scale,” Fyffe said.
Robison said she believes the project will be an economic stimulus for the Downtown area.
“This project will be a game-changer for our museum,” Robison said. “People will come from all over the world.
The best part is he’s local, and he still has family here and in Marfa close by. He has a sincere love for El Paso and is as excited about doing this installation as we are about having it done.”
How much has been raised toward the $6 million goal is unclear. Robison said there are several asks and pledges that have been put out but could not provide a total number. She said they are likely to have a clearer picture in the spring, when Villareal is slated to visit El Paso.
The proposed Star Ceiling project received nearly zero publicity when it was approved by City Council in 2021. In a 71-page project proposal from May 2020, Villareal said he hopes Star Ceiling can be a free place of reflection available to everyone.
“Activating Sheldon Court and linking it thoughtfully with Arts Festival Plaza will create a unified nexus of cultural life that welcomes the public through this important gateway between the Civic Center, the Plaza Theater, and the soon-to-be-realized Children’s Museum to the north,” Villareal wrote.
