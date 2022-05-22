The El Paso mayor’s veto power is again being reviewed as some City Council members seek changes to the city charter, which gives the mayor that authority.
On Wednesday, two days after City Council voted 5-3 to extend City Manager Tommy Gonzalez’s contract until June 2029, Leeser vetoed council’s action.
In a news release, Leeser said it was premature to amend or renew Gonzalez’s contract. He said the rise in the cost of living for El Pasoans made it imprudent to extend or enhance his contract.
“The time will come – as stated in his current contract – when it is appropriate to renegotiate with the city manager, but that time is not now,” Leeser said in the news release.
Leeser said the city manager’s performance had no bearing on his veto.
Gonzalez declined to answer a list of questions sent by El Paso Inc. by email. A city spokesperson said Gonzalez would be available for an interview after council’s next meeting, Monday, May 23.
At that meeting, council members will consider overriding Leeser’s veto. The item was placed on the agenda by city Rep. Cassandra Hernandez.
The veto “brings up concerns about how the public, businesses and other opportunities will have implications for our community,” Hernandez said. “If we go out into another search for other executives, people are watching and reading about this action, and it concerns me about what it says about our community.”
Hernandez, who last week voted to extend the city manager’s contract, said Gonzalez made a commitment to El Paso by removing his name from the Frisco city manager search.
In the meantime, the city’s Ad Hoc Charter Advisory Committee is reviewing potential changes to the city charter, including possibly removing the mayor’s veto power. Instead, the mayor would be given the power to vote on everything, just like city representatives. Right now, the mayor can only vote to break a tie.
The committee would bring any recommendations to City Council, and voters would ultimately have to approve changes to the city charter, possibly in the November 2022 election. City Council is also slated to receive an update from the committee on Monday.
The veto “creates dysfunction and uncertainty in the city, considering what’s at risk,” Hernandez said. “We’re going into collective bargaining agreements with fire and police departments and associations. It creates uncertainty of who’s in charge if you don’t have the city manager in that role.”
El Paso city Rep. Joe Molinar, who voted against Gonzalez’s contract extension, said it was premature to extend the contract.
“His current contract, before it was amended, didn’t expire for another two years, so why are we trying to amend his contract?” Molinar said. “I know the reason why, it’s to keep him here. I understand that, but that’s not the way to do things. It’s not a good way to do business.”
Gonzalez was one of four finalists being considered for the job of city manager in Frisco. He withdrew his application after El Paso City Council voted Monday to extend his contract.
When asked about potential changes to the mayor’s veto power, Molinar said it could lead to difficult scenarios, including if someone was out sick and there was nobody to break a tie on City Council. He also encouraged El Pasoans to attend Monday’s meeting.
If council does override the mayor’s veto, it wouldn’t be the first time.
Last year, City Council overrode Leeser’s veto of $96 million in non-voter approved debt. And in 2020, the City Council overrode then-Mayor Dee Margo’s veto of the budget.
Gonzalez is El Paso’s second city manager. The first was Joyce Wilson. Most Texas cities now have a city manager form of government, said Steven Pedigo, director of the LBJ Urban Lab at the Lyndon B. Johnson School of Public Affairs at UT Austin.
“What’s interesting is that the manager is hired and fired by the city council and mayor, and also receives a performance review,” Pedigo said. “The city manager has this interesting relationship of trying to manage political aspects of city council and operations of the city.”
Pedigo said the city manager career tracks in Texas require special skill sets and governing bodies compete for talent and retention, including fast-growing suburban cities like Frisco.
“The relationship between the city council and mayor and city manager is really important for the system to work,” Pedigo said. “There’s gotta be trust, understanding of how they work, how the roles work. When you start to see some hairline cracks it makes the job of the city manager harder.”
Email El Paso Inc. reporter Sara Sanchez at sesanchez@elpasoinc.com or call (915) 534-4422.
