Any movie lover will tell you about where the best and worst seats are in a theater.
“No one wants to be seated next to a talker or a child that’s out of control,” said Jay Duncan, founder and director of the Sunset Film Society in El Paso.
AMC Theaters also understands that and is pricing tickets based on where moviegoers sit at locations in New York, Chicago and Kansas City. The chain plans to roll out the new pricing model to all of its theaters, including in El Paso, by the end of the year.
While there are other theater chains in El Paso where moviegoers can watch “Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania” or “Cocaine Bear,” local film fanatics are wondering if the price model AMC is testing will be coming to every theater near you.
The price system, called Sightline, is a move by AMC to grow revenue as the national chain continues to struggle.
Streaming has been a growing market coming out of the pandemic, and theaters have had to get creative to bring in revenue. AMC lost about $700 million in the first three quarters of 2022, $1.27 billion in 2021 and $4.6 billion in 2020.
“Streaming movies at home is a little more economically convenient,” said Carlos Corral, artistic director of the El Paso Film Festival.
Sightline offers tickets in three tiers.
The Value Sightline tier, which takes $2 off the standard price, is for the front row and select ADA seats.
Standard Sightline is the price of a standard ticket, about $12, and includes seats that are closest to the side of the auditorium.
The Preferred Sightline option is for the seats in the middle, which cost a dollar extra. AMC Stubs A-List members can reserve seats in the preferred section at no additional cost.
There are two AMC theaters in El Paso – the AMC El Paso 16 in Northeast and the AMC Classic East Pointe 12 on the Eastside.
Cinemark has four theaters in El Paso, which is the most. Alamo Drafthouse has two locations in El Paso. There’s also the Grand Theater on Fort Bliss, a Flix Brewhouse on the Westside and the Premiere Cinemas IMAX theater at Bassett Place.
El Pasoan Randy Martinez goes to the movies two to three times a week and usually sits at the center of the theater.
“Sure, I may get slightly annoyed when I don’t get to sit in the middle, but sitting a little further to the side or further back isn’t going to affect my movie experience,” said Martinez, who is an independent pro wrestler. “Having to pay a premium price on preferred seats seems a bit foolish to me.”
If AMC wants to be more attractive to moviegoers, he said it needs to look at what other theaters are doing.
“I’m a diehard Alamo Drafthouse guy,” Martinez said, pointing out how the chain holds events, screens classic movies and has more menu options. “The goal now shouldn’t be to showcase a particular movie, but to create an environment that encourages one to get out of the house for their entertainment.”
Even though Corral isn’t a fan of tiered pricing, he said other theaters may follow AMC’s lead.
“We saw this with Twitter charging for their blue checkmarks,” Corral said, “You first have anger but slowly see it working. Now companies like Facebook are planning similar services with paid verified accounts. That could be the same with other movie theaters as they wait to see this play out.”
Duncan, who has always been opposed to reserved seating, said moviemakers need to focus on the quality of the film if they want more people to buy tickets.
“The industry has long been in a rut of churning out sequels and remakes of superior films, rather than coming up with original ideas,” Duncan said.
Email El Paso Inc. reporter Luis Rios at lrios@elpasoinc.com or call 915-534-4422 ext. 132.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.