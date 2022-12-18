El Pasoans might have seen soldiers in uniform walking around Downtown on Tuesday during lunchtime. That was not by accident.
For the first time, the 1st Armored Division hosted its Iron Summit Leadership Forum in El Paso. Held Dec. 13-14 at the El Paso Convention Center, members of the community were invited to attend the first day of the forum.
While the summit was primarily designed to inspire and develop the leadership skills of the 600 soldiers and civilians who attended, Fort Bliss also saw it as an opportunity to reintroduce itself to El Paso.
“Civil-military relations are always something we all love to work on,” said Maj. Gen. James Isenhower III, commanding general of the 1st Armored Division and Fort Bliss, during his opening remarks. “We also want to get out into the community and show our presence and support.”
In 2020, Fort Bliss implemented tight coronavirus prevention measures, including closing its entry gates.
Last summer, Fort Bliss reopened to the public and began promoting itself and the recreational pass required to go on post.
Col. Thurman McKenzie, commander of the 1st Armored Division Artillery, said the more than 20,000 soldiers on post have not had as much opportunity to experience El Paso during the pandemic.
McKenzie’s headquarters was responsible for coordinating this year’s Iron Summit.
“Integrating and bringing this event here in Downtown El Paso allows us to really demonstrate that we are part of the community here,” McKenzie said. “This is sort of a forcing function to expose many of our soldiers to the offerings of Downtown El Paso.”
The summit is also part of a “Bliss is Back” plan to not just be more open to the El Paso community but also promote what is on post.
“Fort Bliss would often host large entertainment events and would have many people from the surrounding community come on to the post to participate,” McKenzie said.
The first day of the summit featured three keynote speakers: NFL Hall of Famer Mike Singletary, retired Maj. Gen. Robin Fontes, former deputy commanding general of operations for the U.S. Army Cyber Command, and James Kerr, a bestselling author.
“It’s important on many levels to have that mutual support between the military and its community,” Fontes said.
He and the other speakers discussed the importance of leadership and what it means to be part of a team.
McKenzie described the speeches as inspiring – whether it was Kerr speaking on the experience of writing about the All Blacks, a New Zealand national rugby team, or Singletary reminiscing on his time as a coach for the San Francisco 49ers.
“We wanted to provide a perspective that we may not be particularly exposed to frequently,” McKenzie added. “One of the things that I really took away during these speeches was that high-performing teams require leaders to demonstrate vulnerability, which can invite others to contribute.”
Going into 2023, McKenzie said Fort Bliss will continue its Bliss is Back plan. There are a number of events set for next year at the Freedom Crossing shopping center on the Army post.
“What you can expect right up front is an all-out blitz campaign to say ‘Hey, we are back,’ in January and February 2023,” he said.
For more information on the events at Fort Bliss, visit ArmyMWR.com.
Email El Paso Inc. reporter Luis Rios at lrios@elpasoinc.com or call 915-534-4422 ext. 132.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.