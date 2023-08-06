As she was researching her genealogy, El Pasoan Alia Garcia-Ureste discovered her familial Jewish history.
She discovered her family customs were considered crypto-Jewish, meaning they were unknowingly practicing Judaism even though they were professing Catholicism.
“When I asked my mother about their customs during Christmas when she was younger, she said they didn’t put up a tree but they would have candles on a stand near the window,” said Garcia-Ureste, which is a common during Hanukkah. “They didn’t know these were Crypto-Jewish practices.”
After learning about her religious ancestry, Garcia-Ureste converted to Judaism in 2012.
Garcia-Ureste’s story is not uncommon. Many people question where they came from and why they live like they do.
To help people such as Garcia-Ureste, who converted to Judaism in 2012, discover their Jewish history, the Society for Crypto-Judaic Studies will have its 33rd national conference from Aug. 13-15 in the El Paso Convention Center.
“We look at El Paso as a very historic steppingstone along the way,” said Corinne Brown, vice president of communications for the Society for Crypto-Judaic Studies. “It is a large city and it’s very possible that there are many descendants who live there and are completely unaware of the fact that they are part of this big story.”
The last time El Paso hosted the event was in 2006. This will also be the first national conference since the pandemic.
The society, created in 1991, is dedicated to fostering research in the historical and contemporary development of Sephardic crypto-Jews — Spanish Jews who were forced to convert to Catholicism or face expulsion from Spain after 1492.
As crypto-Jews, these people would convert publicly to Catholicism, but would practice Judaism secretly.
Brown said El Paso is a historic step along El Camino Real. The trail, which travels from Mexico through Texas and to Santa Fe, helped Jewish people escape the Roman Catholic Church for their religious beliefs and find freedom.
Rabbi Stephen Leon, the rabbi emeritus of the conservative Congregation B’nai Zion, said there are about 5,000 Jewish people in El Paso.
Born in New York and raised in Connecticut, Leon has been living in El Paso for 35 years. He said that while the Jewish community is tightly knit, it is small and diminishing in size.
“The unique part of El Paso, and this is directly related to the conference, is the crypto-Jewish identity in El Paso,” said Leon, who is also the founder and director of the Anusim Center synagogue in Sunland Park. “There are very few communities in the United States that have a large crypto Jewish population as we do. That’s because we’re a border town with a large Hispanic influence.”
He hopes those who attend the conference become inspired to explore where they come from.
El Pasoan Blanca Carrasco, the conference director, said attendees can expect an array of panels and lectures given by a variety of academics and historians.
“Everybody’s welcome,” Carrasco said. “You don’t need to come in and change your ways, this is learning and thinking. And if you’re interested to start doing your own research, we did our part.”
Other events include a bus tour of the Camino Real Trail with a stop at Los Portales Museum in San Elizario.
On Aug. 12, a day before the conference, there will be a Crypto-Judaic film fest in the Temple Mount Sinai synagogue, 4408 N. Stanton.
The two films are “Remember My Soul,” a documentary about the Jewish history of the Rio Grande Valley, and “The Long Journey: The Hidden Jews of the Southwest,” which tells the stories of modern-day New Mexican Catholics who kept their Jewish heritage secret.
Leon said if more people were to learn about their Jewish heritage, especially in El Paso, it could increase the number of those seeking to convert to Judaism.
“There’s less than 14 million Jews in the world today,” Leon said. “There are between 100 million to 200 million people in the world today that have Jewish roots. If you look at El Paso, as I said, it has about 5,000 Jews. If 10% of El Paso’s population learned their Jewish roots, and wanted to return, we’d have 70,000 people. Add Juarez, we’d have another 100,000.”
Email El Paso Inc. reporter Luis Rios at lrios@elpasoinc.com or call 915-534-4422 ext. 132.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.