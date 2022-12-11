Sentry Insurance, a Wisconsin-based mutual insurance company, announced it is bringing 30 new jobs to El Paso by the end of December and plans to employ more than 300 workers by 2028.
The company is hiring claims and customer service representatives, managers, support staff and information technology workers to staff its 60,000-square-foot service facility at 1575 Resler in Northwest El Paso.
“We wanted a location that was going to embrace us,” said Elisha Williams, the chief customer services operations officer at Sentry. “We didn’t get the red-carpet rollout like we did coming here to El Paso.”
The office is set to open in early 2023. The starting salary for employees is expected to be $17.50 per hour.
Sentry executives, El Paso Mayor Oscar Leeser, County Judge Ricardo Samaniego and Jon Barela, CEO of The Borderplex Alliance, made the announcement on Tuesday at the Hotel Paso del Norte in Downtown.
“We are the largest bilingual city in the nation, and I think it’s really important that we continue to share our love and our talent for our heritage and our community,” Leeser said.
Sentry was established in 1904 and has grown into a Fortune 650 company. Earlier this year, Williams said, Sentry was looking for a location in the western U.S. with a bilingual workforce to grow the company’s customer base and cover additional time zones.
“El Paso is growing and is diversified,” she said. “We’re very much looking forward to partnering with other community organizations to really feel a part of this community.”
Sentry’s El Paso building will include a fitness room.
“We were able to find a great space,” she said, “Now we are working on fitting it to our needs with the appropriate renovations, as well as investments in the technology.”
Sentry’s investment in the El Paso market was not disclosed. Including the El Paso facility, the company has 24 field and regional offices throughout the United States and employs more than 4,900 people.
“Sentry Insurance’s decision to open a new field office in El Paso is a testament to the city’s strong workforce and vibrant economy,” Barela said. “This investment will create hundreds of jobs for our community and further solidify our region as an ideal place to work, live and grow.”
