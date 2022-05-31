Scoutmasters honored
Photo provided by MOWW Greater El Paso Chapter

Scoutmaster Sam Snoddy, left, receives the Military Order of the World Wars Certificate of Appreciation from the commander of the Greater El Paso Chapter, Jesus Beltran. Snoddy and scoutmaster Horacio Porras were also presented the order’s Bronze Patrick Henry Plaque for their service to scouting, youth and the community at the ceremony, held May 21 at Applebees.

