Margaret Gallardo teaches special education at Moreno Elementary School. She is constantly concerned about the safety of her students.
“If someone wants to come and do harm in our school, they’re going to figure out a way,” Gallardo said. “Unfortunately, we need to be prepared for the worst-case scenario, which is said.”
With school shootings like the one in Uvalde, Texas, sparking a discussion about arming teachers, Gallardo said she does not want to see that happen.
“I am licensed to carry concealed, and I own a handgun, but I do not feel that arming ourselves is something else that needs to be put on (teachers’) plates,” she said. “When you’re wanting to arm teachers, you need to ask what kind of training are they expecting.”
Although the Texas Legislature, which meets in regular session every two years, doesn’t convene until January, state Sen. César Blanco, D-El Paso, said school safety has been a topic of conversation among state policymakers since the massacre at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde.
“There are concerns about ‘hardening’ campuses, police officer protocols and the accessibility of guns in our communities,” Blanco said. “The state Legislature, through their leadership, has allocated large amounts of money to begin securing our schools.”
He said school security has been a top priority for the state but there is little agreement on a course of action.
“For some of us, gun legislation should be a top priority. For others, it’s mental health. And others believe it’s ‘hardening’ schools,” Blanco said.
Blanco said he was opposed to arming teachers with guns in classrooms.
“Arming teachers is not the answer. They are educators, not police officers,” Blanco said. “Our teachers, who are already overworked and underpaid, shouldn’t have to lecture with a marker in one hand and a gun in the other.”
In 2013, Texas launched the school marshal program, which allows educators who complete training and other requirements to carry guns inside schools. But only 62 school districts, out of more than 1,200 in the state, have participated in the program, according to the Texas Commission on Law Enforcement.
“This tells us that we shouldn’t lean on teachers to deter mass shootings in our schools,” he said. “When we’re doing these types of programs, we’re only stopping the symptoms but we’re not treating the disease.”
Blanco said little is being done or discussed about the accessibility of assault weapons right now, something he wishes there was a greater focus on.
“I’ll be refiling several common-sense safety recommendations that came out of the 2019 Texas Safety Action report that was written in response to the El Paso mass shooting,” Blanco said. “These would require courts to inform criminals that they are no longer allowed to possess firearms. It would require that any missing or stolen firearms be reported to law enforcement within 10 days of when the owner is aware of the loss or theft of the weapon.”
Ray Baca, chair of the El Paso County Republican Party, said he thinks every security measure should be explored for the benefit of students.
“As far as it is a daily type of thing, it’s not a specific item that we have a lot of discussions on,” Baca said. “When that conversation does come up, it is along the lines of let’s explore all reasonable avenues to better protect the kids.
“Arming teachers is one we’re not opposed to. Having more school resource officers is another thing we’re certainly not opposed to.”
The El Paso Independent School District and its Police Services, which patrols all 85 campuses, have been taking steps to improve school security.
Norma De La Rosa, president of the El Paso Teachers Association, provided El Paso Inc. with a presentation that was given to educators last week. It included information about how visitors need to show identification at video doorbells before entering schools and doors need to be locked.
Schools have also introduced a card system that teachers will start using during lockdowns.
“Teachers now have these green, red cards,” De La Rosa said. “The green card indicates that everything is OK so that police can bypass a classroom. The red card indicates that there’s an immediate emergency in that room. This either means that there’s a medical emergency in the room or a student is missing.”
De La Rosa said the cards are important as it helps communicate with police and ensures that the classroom door stays locked.
El Paso Inc. reached out to EPISD for a comment.
“We cannot share the details of our mitigation plan, but can assure you that we are planning, training and conducting drills on our plan,” said Liza Rodriguez, EPISD chief communication officer.
The district did share what its police department has done to improve school security.
“EPISD Police Services hosted a summer-long training program at one of our elementary schools that involved integrated police, fire and EMS response to active shooter events,” Rodriguez said. “EPISD police and city El Paso Police Department have entered a (memorandum of understanding) to allow the hiring of off-duty city officers to work at elementary school campuses enhancing police presence and instilling confidence in our safety posture.”
Margaret Gallardo, the teacher at Moreno Elementary School, said she believes the district is going a good job to improve security.
“It’s a huge district, we have a lot of employees and I know that they’re taking what happened (in Uvalde) and trying to learn from it,” Gallardo said. “Unless something happens, God forbid, you can’t know for sure how you’re going to react. But I know that the more we practice, the better we will be able to react more quickly.”
