Neema Soratgar is more than 7,000 miles away from her home and family in Afghanistan. But she sees glimpses of her homeland here in El Paso.
The borderland and Afghanistan are both mountainous, but daily life in these two parts of the world is vastly different.
Soratgar was hired in late 2021 by UTEP as a global visiting scholar. She’s also one of the thousands of Afghan refugees who had to leave their country with only what they could carry.
Soratgar and her children got to El Paso in December. She said she left Afghanistan with the help of a friend and FIFA. She worked with the international soccer governing body to make a list of women athletes to evacuate from the country.
“When I made a list, more than 70 didn’t have a passport. They evacuated 27 of them,” Soratgar said. “We came to Qatar, then made contact with the university and came to El Paso.”
She is now a visiting global scholar in the women’s and gender studies department. In Afghanistan, she was a university instructor, athlete, writer and advocate for women’s rights and education.
She grew up in Afghanistan during the first rise of the Taliban, in the early 1990s. She said that had a profound effect on her life. When the Taliban again took over Kabul in 2021, Soratgar said she knew it was time to leave when a bomb exploded near her home.
Her children are now in El Paso schools and are learning English and adjusting, but the transition has been difficult. They cry at night, have felt alienated at school and miss their cousins and friends at home, she said.
“This period and story is repeated with my children too,” Soratgar said. “I had that situation and now my children will have the same thing.”
At UTEP, Soratgar works with Guillermina Gina Núñez-Mchiri, director of women’s and gender studies. Soratgar is a research assistant in the department and is also guest lecturing in some classes. She also will decide whether to pursue a doctorate at UTEP.
She loved to hike in Afghanistan and said she would hike up a mountain where her grandmother is buried. She said she hasn’t yet been able to hike in El Paso’s mountains.
Despite losing nearly everything, Soratgar said she remains hopeful for Afghanistan’s future and wants to return to continue teaching and share what she’s learned in El Paso and at UTEP.
“Still, hopes remain. When I go back to my country, it will help me be more supportive for my people,” Soratgar said.
There are few answers about how many Afghan refugees have stayed in the El Paso area. An inquiry to the U.S. Department of Homeland Security was not returned.
University Medical Center of El Paso treated some Afghan refugees in 2021, but a spokesperson last week said the hospital does not keep up with patients after they receive care, unless follow-up care is needed.
Dr. Ana Karina Mascarenhas, associate dean of research at the Hunt School of Dental Medicine at Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center El Paso, said the school’s clinic treated about 34 Afghan refugees, including children.
Mascarenhas came to El Paso in July 2021 and was living in a hotel for about three months when she met Afghan refugees who were also staying there.
“I started engaging with them there and with the Army that was there about what some of their needs were,” Mascarenhas said.
The refugees received dental services, including extractions and partial dentures. Mascarenhas said she believes it was the first time many of the children had ever seen a dentist. She said the Texas Tech team was also able to collect necessities like diapers, formula and clothing.
Mascarenhas said the plan was to keep in touch with the families after they left El Paso, to help them connect to other clinics and resources. She said some families might have been going to Seattle or Indianapolis.
“That was our plan,” Mascarenhas said. “Before we knew, they were gone.”
Email El Paso Inc. reporter Sara Sanchez at sesanchez@elpasoinc.com or call (915) 534-4422.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.